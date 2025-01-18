Taylor Swift claps back at Justin Baldoni after he ‘dragged’ singer in $400 mn defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively

Taylor Swift was spotted outing with her family amidst claims that she was left completely baffled after Justin Baldoni reportedly alleged Blake Lively asked her to “pressure” him in a new bombshell lawsuit. Taylor Swift, who stepped out in bright spirits, accessorized her handbag with a sophisticated black miniskirt that shimmered in the city lights. (X)

Last month, the California Civil Rights Department received a complaint from Lively, 37, accusing Baldoni, 40, of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during the making of the movie It Ends With Us.

Baldoni, who not only starred in the movie but also directed it, recently filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively. In the suit, he offered his own surprising retorts.

He stated that Lively enlisted her well-known friend Swift, 35, after he expressed uncertainty about using some of the edits she wanted in the film's script.

Baldoni claimed that the musician, whose name was not mentioned in the lawsuit but reflected on text screenshots, compelled him to follow “Blake's direction for the script” after she appeared at their meeting and started to overly “praise” her writing.

Taylor Swift's outing with her parents amid Baldoni's allegation

The You Belong With Me songstress, 35, was photographed heading out to dinner in New York with her parents, Scott and Andrea, a day after the latest lawsuit was filed. She looked stunning in a sleek black jacket top during her latest outing.

Swift, who stepped out in bright spirits, accessorized her handbag with a sophisticated black miniskirt that shimmered in the city lights. She complemented her designer outfit with a shimmering set of Chanel drop earrings.

She accentuated her looks with cosmetics, including a coat of scarlet lipstick, while sporting her trademark dirty blonde hair down with a little fringe.

The singer's preferred location that night was one of the Nobu restaurants, launched by Japanese chefs Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert DeNiro.

Is Taylor ‘confused’ about Baldoni's allegations?

Swift is “confused” about getting named into Baldoni's suit because her “connection to Blake” is one of “friendship,” according to a source, Daily Mail reported.

Speaking in the behalf of Swift, insiders said the singer is “proud of the film because her music was featured in it, which gave her a sense of involvement, though she wasn’t fully aware of the extent of the project’s developments.”

“She is confused by the claims in the suit, as her connection to Blake is purely a friendship, with no interest in influencing or controlling Blake’s projects.”