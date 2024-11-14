Caitlin Clark reveals her unexpectedly funny childhood fear

Caitlin Clark, the WNBA's 2024 Rookie of the Year, while attending the Annika LPGA’s Women’s Leadership Summit, surprised fans by revealing a rather funny and unexpected fear. She confessed, “I really don’t like cats,” as reported by Sports Illustrated. Attending the LPGA Women’s Leadership Summit, Caitlin Clark humorously clarified her dislike for felines and shared her anxieties about playing golf, proving her relatable side beyond basketball. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

When asked if her dislike stemmed from an allergy, the Indiana Fever star responded, “No,” and explained, “There was this black cat on my street growing up, and it was so mean. I’m scarred. So, I’m really scared of cats.”

“So, I’m sorry if any of you have a cat, I just don’t. I like dogs a lot, but no cats,” she told Sports Illustrated.

ALSO READ| WNBA star Caitlin Clark receives ‘hate’ for liking Taylor Swift’s post on Kamala Harris: Is she endorsing US VP?

Caitlin Clark explores her new ‘pro golfer’ status

Clark also shared some anxieties about her participation in the LPGA event. Although she’s a dominant figure on the basketball court, stepping onto the golf course had her feeling a bit out of her element. Before teeing off on Wednesday, November 13, she expressed, “I’m going to hit some good, I’m going to hit some bad.”

“Just going to try not to hit anyone standing outside of the ropes. But it’ll be fun.” (Per Yahoo! Sports).

“I’ve tried to take as much time as I can to practice, but there is only so much hope,” she joked. “You just cross your fingers, pray.”

ALSO READ| Caitlin Clark admits she was ‘really upset’ at WNBA draft night

Notably, just after Indiana's playoff run, the newfound “pro golfer” had discussed her future plans: “No, I’ve practiced a little bit, and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious,” she explained with a smile, as per Yahoo! Sports.

“I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends.”