Caitlin Clark admits she was ‘really upset’ at WNBA draft night

Caitlin Clark, 2024 WNBA No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, recently opened up on her experience on the ‘Fresh Talk’ podcast, hosted by Jada Gyamfi, alongside her former Iowa teammates Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. Despite her historic college career and being drafted first overall, Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft night fell short of her expectations, leaving her upset. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Looking back, Clark admitted she felt “so upset” with how the evening unfolded after her selection at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15. “I was so upset because after I got drafted, I just got drug out immediately, and I didn’t get to see any of the draft,” Clark shared.

“I had my phone but I really couldn’t go on it. It made me so upset. I didn’t even get to see Kate get drafted … but it made me really upset,” she continued.

“Then we went and had fun, but … I didn’t even take pictures with you guys, my family, [boyfriend] Connor McCaffery — no one.”

ALSO READ| Donald Trump sees Caitlin Clark's WNBA deal as ‘unfair’

Clark selected No. 1 in WNBA draft

Clark’s draft night was special for her Iowa teammate Kate Martin, who was drafted by the Las Vegas Aces with the 18th overall pick. Martin was in the audience, eagerly waiting her turn, and was thrilled to hear her name called in the second round by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Clark graduated from Iowa as one of the most iconic players in NCAA history, setting the all-time scoring record in Division I basketball — for both men’s and women’s teams with back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Following her selection, Clark’s immediate post-draft duties took her away from the event’s main stage.

ALSO READ| Caitlin Clark named WNBA Rookie of the Year with 66 of 67 votes

Later that night, however, she and her group, which included McCaffery, Marshall, Martin, Gyamfi, and Iowa assistant coach Raina Harmon, headed to The Fleur Room at Moxy Chelsea. The lounge, located on the hotel’s 35th floor, features floor-to-ceiling views of New York’s skyline.

Clark, in her rookie season, broke several records, earned a spot on the WNBA All-Star team, and claimed the league’s 2024 Rookie of the Year award.