Zenshu Episode 4: Exact release date-time, where to watch, preview and more

Natsuko, breaching the barrier separating real life and the anime world, has indubitably shaken up the “A Tale of Perishing” timeline. Zenshu Episode 3 introduced fans to Destiny, who, as reflected by her name's essence, is destined to strike a romantic relationship with Luke Braveheart. However, Natsuko's presence trashes that fictional subplot during the Last Town Harvest Festival, which finally offers some leg-stretching room to the Nine Soldiers. Zenshu Episode 4 will be out on January 26, 2025.(MAPPA )

On January 19, MAPPA Studio released the preview of Zenshu Episode 4, titled “Eternity.” As always, Unio, the “cool and handsome unicorn” strikes back as the narrator – this time, sending a direct message to Natsuko Hirose. “I hasten to inform you that ever since we started living with you, Luke keeps making weird dishes and doesn't play with me anymore, causing me enormous amount of stress,” he says. After voicing his qualms, he also wishes for her to “digest some of MemmeIn's cuteness.”

Watch the Zenshu Episode 4 preview:

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose. Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” plays as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou closes out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

Zenshu Episode 4 release date

Following the first ZENSHU episode premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, new entries will continue rolling out weekly. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, January 26, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, January 26, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, January 26, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, January 26, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, January 26, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, January 26, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, January 26, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Season 1 episodes started airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will bring the Japanese release closer to the global audiences.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com