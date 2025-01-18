Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Leveling, Dandadan, Demon Slayer and more named as top adult graphic novels: Dec 2024

Fans’ love for anime titles like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Dandadan and Chainsaw Man, among others, has inevitably helped expand the market for their source manga texts. Multiple volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Solo Leveling and Dandadan ranked on the top 20 bestselling adult graphic novel's list by Bookscan.

On one end of the entertainment spectrum, webtoon-based K-drama adaptations are helping solidify the market for foundational content, amassing surging views. On the other, anime and manga’s co-existing relationship is equally doing wonders for both media.

Fan favourite anime boost manga sales

As 2024 has come to a close, Circana (formerly NPD) BookScan, a reliable tracker of physical book sales in the US, has revealed the data for December 2024, announcing the Top 20 best-selling Adult Graphic Novels. ICv2 disclosed the details of the high-ranking sales this week, declaring Jujutsu Kaisen’s 24th volume as last month’s bestseller. However, that wasn’t the only JJK volume by Gege Akutami to make the list.

Also read | My Hero Academia: Todoroki, little anime lover's matching ‘birthmarks' go viral in adorable interaction; VA reacts

BookScan’s Top Adult Graphic Novel rankings were predominantly occupied by Japanese creations. The only two American titles to steal blink-and-you-miss positions on the monthly bestsellers list were Kevin Eastman’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin HC (#8) and JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit: A Graphic Novel (#19).

18 of the top 20 ranks were occupied by anime source texts, including Solo Leveling

Boasting Japanese manga glory, multiple volumes of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk, Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan, and Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece found their way to the top. Meanwhile, Chugong’s Solo Leveling webcomic’s double feature upheld the name for Korean creations.

Dandadan manga sales have especially recorded a massive boost in November following the studio Science SARU adaptation’s October premiere on Netflix, Crunchyroll and other services. Demon Slayer struck gold as the very first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge’s bestselling series slipped in at #7 despite its years-old 2018 original publication year. 16 of the top 20 ranks spelled the audience’s indisputable love for manga. Two others, taken by Solo Leveling, were also ultimately anime-focussed chapters.

Also read | Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Check out the Top 20 ranks below:

High on manga-anime love: Bookscan's Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels of December 202