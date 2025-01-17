Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Get ready, Kaiju No. 8 fans, as the highly anticipated Chapter 121 is almost here. The next instalment of the hit manga promises to deliver even more action, suspense, and monstrous chaos. Following the debut of Kafka Hibino’s new kaiju form, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to see how this powerful transformation will give him the upper hand in his battle against the formidable Meireki Era Monster. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121 release date revealed.(@KaijuNo8_O/X)

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 121 will be released in Japan on Friday, January 31, 2025, at midnight (JST), according to the MANGA Plus website. International fans will have early access to the chapter on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Manga readers are advised to the following table to catch the chapter's release on time.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 4PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Central European Time 5PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Friday, January 31, 2025 Australia Central Daylight Time 1:30AM, Friday, January 31, 2025

Where to read Kaiju No.8 Chapter 121?

The latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8 will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also access the new chapter on Viz Media’s official website and Shonen Jump+ app. Once the chapter is released, fans can also buy the corresponding volume which will include Chapter 120 as well.

What to expect from Kaiju No.8 Chapter 121?

Chapter 121 of Kaiju No. 8 is likely to kick off with Kafka intensifying his assault on the Meireki Era Monster, following the dramatic reveal of his new form in Chapter 120. While Kafka may not immediately overpower Meireki, the battle should build gradually, with their powers balancing out in the early stages.

Meanwhile, Hoshina, Narumi, and Mina will likely regroup, weighing whether they should intervene to assist Kafka. Ultimately, they may decide to step back, leaving Kafka to handle the fight on his own, while retreating to a safe distance.

The chapter is expected to conclude with Kafka tapping into his true power, hinting at a devastating blow that will set the stage for an epic showdown in the next release.