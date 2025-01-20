Tokyo Ghoul and Spy x Family voice actors join Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms English dub: Release date out!

Some big names across the anime board, including talents from Tokyo Ghoul and Spy X Family English versions, are joining the new dub cast of Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms. The anime adaptation of Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms is streaming on Crunchyroll. (SynergySP - Kodansha)

The new series, based on Ran Kuze and Yoshiaki Okumura’s manga, started streaming earlier this month. As promised, the New Year is about to make the show more accessible to global audiences by expanding its English dub branch. Ahead of the anticipated premiere, officials announced the new cast and crew members joining the adventure.

AyaFubMi’s “Ame Tokimeki Koimoyo” plays on as the opening theme song of the Japanese iteration. Meanwhile, “Kyun Api” by Kaori Maeda is listed as the ending counterpart.

Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms English dub release date

Following the original Japanese premiere on January 6, 2025, the first episode of the English dubbed version of the lighthearted and goofy anime chapter will be out on Monday, January 20.

The out-of-control rom-com is confirmed to stream on Crunchyroll. The Japanese version is also available on the highly sought-after anime hub.

Medaka Kuroiwa English dub cast and their previous projects

Mona voiced by Megan Shipman (Anya Forger in Spy X Family, Kim Eunji in Solo Leveling, Setsuna Amatsuki in Shangri-La Frontier, Sakura Adachi in Adachi and Shimamura, Homura Momiji in Dr Stone)

Medaka voiced by Austin Tindle (Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul, Alzack Connell in Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Joo Jae Hwan in Solo Leveling, Akaya Kirihara in Prince of Tennis, Tsukaya Yugi in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Engo in Fire Force, Accelerator in A Certain Magical Index)

Tsubomi voiced by Lindsay Sheppard (Erika Amano (A Couple of Cuckoos, Ms Bennett in Spy X Family, Claire Francois in I’m in Love with the Villainess, Sayaka Koyanagi in Gleipnir)

Asahi voiced by Kelsey Cruz (Yinghua in The Apothecary Diaries, Animalia and Humming Lich Demons in Shangri-La Frontier, Guarana in One Piece,

Minami voiced by Kiane Chula King, Mai Eternal Return, Daigo’s Mother Love After World Domination)

Sho voiced by Corey Wilder (Pakgo in Viral Hit, Land in Frieren, Remy in Shangri-La Frontier, Rod Bauer in I’m in Love with the Villainess, Kairu Saramadara in Blue Lock, Ojelo Gabel in Mobile Suite Gundam, Will Serfort in Wistoria: Wand and Sword)

Yuzuru voiced by Brandon Acosta (Kenanji Avery in Mobile Suit Gundam, Sion Ulster in Wistoria: Wand and Sword, Kensuke Mochida in Reborn!, Akira Kurusu in Kaiju No 8, Leonardo Luna in Blue Lock)

Komachi voiced by Abigail Blythe (Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No 8, Pepi Barlier, I’m in Love With the Villainess, Eternity Devil in Chainsaw Man, Eden Academy Students in Spy X Family)

Rigyu voiced by Cory Phillips (Yona in Fire Force, Radius Spenia Ai Indarun in Overlord, Mr Satan in Dragon Ball DAIMA, Orochi Head in Fairy Tail, Charlotte Tablet and Raideen in One Piece)

Nikuyama voiced by Spencer Liles (Diesel in One Piece, Asahi Naruhaya in Blue Lock, Geese Nukadia in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation)

PE Teacher voiced by Kyle Halberstadt (Additional voices in Black Butler, Fairy Tail, Fire Force, Tokyo Ghoul:re)

Meanwhile, Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Episode 3 (Japanese version with subtitles) is scheduled to release on Tuesday, January 21, at 12 am JST / January 20 at 8:30 PM IST).