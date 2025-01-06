Spy x Family Chapter 110: Release date, time and more

The release date for Spy x Family Chapter 110 has been confirmed, and fans will need to wait a bit longer for the next instalment. As the manga follows a biweekly release schedule, the highly anticipated chapter is set to drop in two weeks. With the story continuing to captivate readers, the wait promises to build excitement for the next thrilling developments in the Forger family's adventures. Spy x Family Chapter 110 release date revealed.(Wit Studio)

Spy x Family Chapter 110 release date and time

According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 110 will now be released on Saturday, January 20, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Fans around the world can expect to read the chapter a day earlier, on Friday, January 19, 2025, depending on their time zone. As the release date differs across regions, readers can refer to the following table for the exact timing in their area, ensuring they don't miss out on the next exciting part of the series.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Sunday January 19 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Sunday January 19 British Summer Time 4 pm Sunday January 19 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Sunday January 19 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Sunday January 19 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Sunday January 19 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Monday January 20 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday January 20

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 110?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 110?

In the upcoming chapter, Loid Forger is expected to ask Melinda questions to dig further about her husband Donovan Desmond which he has been trying to know more about for months. This was the centre of Operation Strix and the first piece of information he got his hands on revealed that he was an extraterrestrial being. Loid is set to be dumbfounded given the outlandish nature of the information. It is expected that Melinda will elaborate on the revelation in the chapter.