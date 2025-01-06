Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spy x Family Chapter 110: Release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 06, 2025 11:51 PM IST

Read to know more about the Spy x Family Chapter 110: before its release.

The release date for Spy x Family Chapter 110 has been confirmed, and fans will need to wait a bit longer for the next instalment. As the manga follows a biweekly release schedule, the highly anticipated chapter is set to drop in two weeks. With the story continuing to captivate readers, the wait promises to build excitement for the next thrilling developments in the Forger family's adventures.

Spy x Family Chapter 110 release date revealed.(Wit Studio)
Spy x Family Chapter 110 release date revealed.(Wit Studio)

Also Read: Squid Game director reveals why he had no hopes of winning at the Golden Globes 2025

Spy x Family Chapter 110 release date and time

According to the official Spy x Family website, Chapter 110 will now be released on Saturday, January 20, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Fans around the world can expect to read the chapter a day earlier, on Friday, January 19, 2025, depending on their time zone. As the release date differs across regions, readers can refer to the following table for the exact timing in their area, ensuring they don't miss out on the next exciting part of the series.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amSundayJanuary 19
Eastern Daylight Time11 amSundayJanuary 19
British Summer Time4 pmSundayJanuary 19
Central European Summer Time5 pmSundayJanuary 19
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmSundayJanuary 19
Philippine Standard Time11 pmSundayJanuary 19
Japanese Standard Time12 amMondayJanuary 20
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayJanuary 20

Where to read Spy x Family Chapter 110?

The chapter will be released on Viz Media and MANGA Plus Platform and will be available for free to the readers. The platform provides free access to the last three chapters and the first chapter for free. The MANGA Plus mobile application, however, will require a subscription to access all the chapters of the manga.

Also Read: Selena Gomez wins hearts with graceful reaction to Golden Globes loss to Zoe Saldaña

What to expect from Spy x Family Chapter 110?

In the upcoming chapter, Loid Forger is expected to ask Melinda questions to dig further about her husband Donovan Desmond which he has been trying to know more about for months. This was the centre of Operation Strix and the first piece of information he got his hands on revealed that he was an extraterrestrial being. Loid is set to be dumbfounded given the outlandish nature of the information. It is expected that Melinda will elaborate on the revelation in the chapter.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On