Former Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover editor replaces One Piece official who knows epic manga ending: ‘Only constant is…’

Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus manga saga One Piece recently witnessed internal staff restructuring. Thanks to the new changes set in motion, Junya Fukuda has joined Luffy and the other Straw Hat pirates on this voyage as the manga’s 15th editor. His prior credits include other titles with a massive fan following, like Jujutsu Kaisen, Black Clover and Tokyo Demon Bride Story. Former Jujutsu Kaisen editor Junya Fukuda replaces Kaito Anayama as the new One Piece editor. (X)

As the new wave of official changes has been ushered in, the manga’s background operations will no longer be fulfilled by now-former One Piece editor Kaito Anayama, who has held this prestigious position since 2023. The job description entailed him reviewing error-free manuscripts. As @pewpiece, a reputed One Piece source on X, revealed previously, Anayama knows what the' One Piece' is despite stepping down from his post as the manga editor.

Former One Piece editor knows how the manga ends

The reason for his exit remains unclear. Fans are especially riled up about his exit as he confirmed that he is privy to the titular treasure’s reality and how the epic best-selling series will eventually end. Otakus can’t help but wonder how his replacement is going through seamlessly when he has sensitive knowledge about the long-running title’s finale.

Anyhow, it seems that the former OP editor is all in favour of the ex-Jujutsu Kaisen official joining the professional chaos because such a welcoming change is bound to attract fresh perspectives and new ideas for the story.

Contrary to other personnel changes and whatnot, fans acknowledged that no matter what happens, Eiichiro Oda is a constant heavy-lifter shaping the series’ future. Some OP fans even speculated if the legendary mangaka would “change the plot” now that Kaito Anayama has walked out.

Although he saw it as a positive transition, an X user wondered whether OP’s 15 editors reflected how stressful the job was or that “no one fits the standard for a long time.”

Former Jujutsu Kaisen editor also knew about Gege Akutami's series ending beforehand

Like his former OP counterpart, Junya Fukuda confirmed ahead of the JJK manga finale in September 2024 that Gege Akutami had already divulged his big secretF.

“Yeah, the author told me everything,” Fukuda said on a One Piece-themed live variety show, per reliable Jujutsu Kaisen scooper @JJK__Mya's translations. “We've already had a meeting about the ending... As we continued our meetings, Akutami-sensei told me what he wanted to happen in the future, and as I listened to him, I naturally understood the ending.”