Blue Box Episode 16: Exact release date, time, where to watch, preview and more

With the summer holidays finally here, Chinatsu and Taiki found themselves in an unexpected situation in Blue Box Episode 15, "August 26." Giving them room to clear up misunderstandings, the two embark on a brief getaway that slips out of their control on Chinatsu's birthday. Blue Box Episode 16 will be out tomorrow, January 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, Taiki admits to Hina that even though he respects her feelings for him and that her confession has drastically shifted the dynamic between them, he had no intentions of backing out of the race to win Chinatsu's heart.

The upcoming episode, titled “Cunning Woman” (literal translation), will be out tomorrow. Its preview was released today (IST). Check it out below:

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach, limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up on December 19. Blue Box earned a week-long hiatus before the series turned the page for the second-part commencement. Season 1 Part 2 resumed the high school drama on January 2, continuing its weekly storyline in the new year.

The follow-up season part's opening theme is Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba," whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” works its magic as the new closing theme. Right before Part 2 commenced, anime officials released a key visual, summarising the theme of the forthcoming episodes. Its tagline, “The one I like is," aptly explores Taiki's mental turmoil, as in addition to his own emotional baggage and feelings for Chinatsu, he now has Hina to worry about as well since her love confession.

About Blue Box anime

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Blue Box Episode 16 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, January 23, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, January 23, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, January 23, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, January 23, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, January 23, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, January 24, at 12:57 am

Watch the Blue Box Episode 16 preview:

Check out more details on the Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com