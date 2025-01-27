Zenshu Episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, preview and more

Zenshu's latest episode, “Eternity,” swiftly changes directions as Natsuko notices something iffy about MemmeIn's behaviour. Retracing her steps to “A Tale of Perishing,” she recalls that even her favourite childhood anime movie hinted at a mystery tied to the elf. Presumably, fans (in Natsuko's real world) still haven't decoded the secret surrounding her character, either. With Natsuko now actually living her beloved anime's truth, she has the chance to do what others couldn't: pursue the mysteries from within. Zenshu Episode 5, "Justice", will be out in February's first week. (MAPPA )

Zenshu Episode 5 preview

On Friday, MAPPA Studio released the preview of Zenshu Episode 5, titled “Justice,” shortly after the fourth broadcast on TV Tokyo. The brand-new teaser switches gears compared to the initial four counterparts. The narrative control is passed on to MemmeIn instead of Unio, the unicorn.

Introducing herself to the viewers, she explains how the ‘The Nine Soldiers’ unit used to have nine soldiers: Luke, Unio, QJ, Ganger, Admiral, Capitan, Chingosman and her… Forgetting who the ninth member was she says, “I have a feeling there was one more…” before the voiceover fades out. The first few episodes have already witnessed Natsuko becoming a member of the team. Since the season has merely begun, not all characters have earned their solo time in the spotlight yet, leaving much up to speculation about their roles and backstories.

MemmeIn's admission signals a foreboding subplot ahead as we probe the origin story of The Nine Soldiers further. Who was the ninth soldier? Where are they now? Are they dead? Did they betray the others? Episode 4 is expected to be our gateway to the answers to all these questions.

Watch the Zenshu Episode 5 preview:

Zenshu Episode 5 release date and time

Following the first ZENSHU episode premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, new entries will continue rolling out weekly. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, February 2, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, February 2, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, February 2, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, February 2, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, February 2, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, February 2, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, February 3, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Season 1 episodes started airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will bring the Japanese release closer to the global audiences.

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director. Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose. Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” plays as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou closes out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com