Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know more about the schedule and time of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 5.
Solo Leveling Season 2 has just dropped the release date for Episode 5 of the animation series and the stakes continue to rise for protagonist Jinwoo. In the previous episode, after deciding to retake his Hunter Exam to increase his rank, Jinwoo discovers a major revelation during the reexamination: he could soon become the next S-rank Hunter in his country.
Meanwhile, Jinwoo is also on a mission to gather funds to acquire a powerful artefact, aiming to take on the daunting challenge of conquering the Demon's Castle. Fans are eagerly tuning in to see what comes next in this action-packed season.
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 release date and time
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, international fans can watch the episode on Saturday, February 1, 2025. Fans of the anime are advised to follow the table below for the episode's time of release in their region.
|Time Zone
|Release Day
|Release Date
|Release Time
|Pacific Time
|Saturday
|February 1, 2025
|07:00 am
|Eastern Time
|Saturday
|February 1, 2025
|10:00 am
|Greenwich Mean Time
|Saturday
|February 1, 2025
|03:00 pm
|Central European Time
|Saturday
|February 1, 2025
|04:00 pm
|Indian Standard Time
|Saturday
|February 1, 2025
|08:30 pm
|Philippine Time
|Saturday
|February 1, 2025
|11:00 pm
|Japanese Standard Time
|Sunday
|February 2, 2025
|12:00 am
|Australian Central Time
|Sunday
|February 2, 2025
|01:30 am
Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5?
The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.
What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5?
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 5, titled This is What We Are Trained To Do, promises an exciting new chapter as it likely addresses Jinwoo's response to Cha Haein's curiosity after seeing him venture into a deeper part of the dungeon. With the anticipation building, this episode may mark the first face-to-face interaction between the two, both of whom are known for preferring to stay out of the spotlight.
As their paths cross, fans are eager to see whether this meeting will spark unexpected developments or perhaps reveal new sides to their complex relationship.
