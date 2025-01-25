Menu Explore
Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 16: Release date, time and where to watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 25, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Read to know more about the Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16.

Get ready for the next chapter in Goku’s legendary saga as Dragon Ball DAIMA continues to unfold. After the jaw-dropping twists of the previous episode, the adventure is heating up with new, powerful threats emerging on the horizon. Goku and his allies are in for even greater challenges as they face off against formidable enemies. The official website has just announced the release date of the highly anticipated next episode, promising more action, suspense, and shocking developments.

Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 16 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)
Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 16 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16 release date and time

According to the official website of the anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16, is set to release on Friday, January 31 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. As the episode will be simulcast, the release date will remain the same for all countries, except for Australia. However, viewers around the world will experience a slight variation in the time of release depending on their location. Make sure to check your local time and tune in for the next thrilling instalment of Goku's adventure.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Time07:40 amFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Central Time09:40 amFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Eastern Time10:40 amFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time02:40 pmFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Central European Time04:40 pmFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Indian Standard Time08:10 pmFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Philippine Time10:40 pmFridayJanuary 31, 2025
Australia Central Time01:40 amSaturdayFebruary 1, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16?

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 is set to bring even more intense battles as Goku and his team clash with King Gomah's army in the First Demon Realm. The episode is also expected to showcase the Gendarmerie Force, adding another layer of action and intrigue. The preview hints at a dramatic twist with a character named Degesu, who is teased as holding baby Dende hostage, raising the stakes for our heroes.

Fans can expect another action-packed and emotional episode as Goku and his allies fight to protect those they care about while facing new, powerful threats.

