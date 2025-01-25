Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 16: Release date, time and where to watch

Get ready for the next chapter in Goku’s legendary saga as Dragon Ball DAIMA continues to unfold. After the jaw-dropping twists of the previous episode, the adventure is heating up with new, powerful threats emerging on the horizon. Goku and his allies are in for even greater challenges as they face off against formidable enemies. The official website has just announced the release date of the highly anticipated next episode, promising more action, suspense, and shocking developments. Dragon Ball DAIMA episode 16 release date revealed.(@DB_super2015/X)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16 release date and time

According to the official website of the anime, Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16, is set to release on Friday, January 31 at 11:40 pm (JST) in Japan. As the episode will be simulcast, the release date will remain the same for all countries, except for Australia. However, viewers around the world will experience a slight variation in the time of release depending on their location. Make sure to check your local time and tune in for the next thrilling instalment of Goku's adventure.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Time 07:40 am Friday January 31, 2025 Central Time 09:40 am Friday January 31, 2025 Eastern Time 10:40 am Friday January 31, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:40 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Central European Time 04:40 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:10 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Philippine Time 10:40 pm Friday January 31, 2025 Australia Central Time 01:40 am Saturday February 1, 2025

Where to watch Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16?

The latest episode of the anime along with the ones released earlier will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The episodes will also be available in their English renditions. However, fans will be required to pay subscription fees to access these episodes.

What to expect from Dragon Ball DAIMA Episode 16?

Dragon Ball Daima episode 16 is set to bring even more intense battles as Goku and his team clash with King Gomah's army in the First Demon Realm. The episode is also expected to showcase the Gendarmerie Force, adding another layer of action and intrigue. The preview hints at a dramatic twist with a character named Degesu, who is teased as holding baby Dende hostage, raising the stakes for our heroes.

Fans can expect another action-packed and emotional episode as Goku and his allies fight to protect those they care about while facing new, powerful threats.