THE BOYZ' Kevin Moon sends ‘open letter’ to Netflix for role as MinHo's brother in XO, Kitty Season 3

Kevin Moon, a member of the popular K-pop group The BOYZ, is making waves with an open letter to Netflix, expressing his desire to join the cast of XO, Kitty in its third season. In a recent clip, Kevin shared his enthusiasm for playing the role of MinHo's brother, a character intriguingly last-named Moon, which just so happens to match his own surname. Fans are already excited about the possibility of this fun and serendipitous casting. K-pop star Kevin Moon has caught fans' attention with an open letter to Netflix, seeking a role as MinHo's brother in XO, Kitty's next season. (@kev.in.orbit/Instagram, @sangheonleesh/Instagram)

Also Read: Park Hyung Sik clears up reignited dating rumours with Park Bo Young in new interview: ‘That day I had…'

Kevin’s open letter to play a role in XO, Kitty Season 3

In the clip shared on social media, Kevin Moon’s playful charm was on full display as he nervously yet excitedly addressed the streaming giant. “This is my open letter to Netflix,” he began, pausing for a moment before saying, “If you ever need... Um... Um…” He chuckled to himself, then continued with a grin, “If you ever need a brother or sibling of Minho for season 3, then I will start taking acting classes.”

The Netflix series recently released its second season. Fans quickly noticed that not only does Kevin share the same surname as the character “Moon,” but the two also bear strikingly similar facial features, making him an ideal (and humorous) fit for the role of MinHo's brother. The character of MinHo is played by actor Lee Sang Heon and is a fan favourite character. The clip has sparked excitement among fans, who are eagerly imagining the potential on-screen chemistry between Kevin and the rest of the cast.

Also Read: Love Scout K-drama cracks highest miniseries ratings of the week; Kim Hye Soo's Unmasked breaks OTT records

Fans react to Kevin Moon’s letter to Netflix

A fan suggested on X, “HE COULD BE LIKE MIN HO’S FAV COUSIN WAIT.” a second user wrote, “Netflix pls contact him.” A third user wrote, “This is so dangerous for me because I already have a huge crush on Minho and if he gets a brother...and it's Kev? Holy. Holyyyyyyyyy.”

Another user wrote, “he could play a character like Q if u know what i mean,” while another user wrote, “Okay but how about as Minho's ex boyfriend tho...”