Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Washington DC plane tragedy: Ex-USA soccer star bashed for triggering ‘suspicious’ conspiracy theory

ByAshima Grover
Jan 31, 2025 10:41 AM IST

A former soccer star came under fire for expanding conspiracy theories on Instagram about the deadly mid-air collision over Washington, DC. 

Former USA soccer star Taylor Twellman faced the wrath of social media users after inciting “suspicious” claims about the fatal collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The horrifying air tragedy happened near Reagan Washington Nation Airport just before 9 pm. Killing 67 people, the midair collision is now being labelled the country’s deadliest aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, per AP News.

Taylor Twellman's IG post raised questions about the plane-helicopter collision near Reagan Washington National Airport just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.(Instagram )
Taylor Twellman's IG post raised questions about the plane-helicopter collision near Reagan Washington National Airport just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.(Instagram )

Also read | Adult star Emily Willis ‘permanently disabled’ after ‘ketamine addiction’ rehab in Malibu, alleges bombshell lawsuit

Washington DC plane crash conspiracy theories arise

Given the deadly scale of the accident, conspiracy theories’ emergence was inevitable. In a now-deleted post on X/Twitter, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman speculated if the Washington DC air tragedy was an act of terrorism. “How does an incredibly maneuverable military helicopter fly into a regional aircraft by accident with all of the sensors and warning devices designed to prevent an accident like this one? It sounds more like terrorism than an accident. Perhaps an expert on Blackhawks can weigh in here,” he wrote online.

Former soccer player deletes social media post after backlash

Similarly, ex-soccer player Taylor Twellman attempted to dissect the crash scene on IG. Uploading a clip of the tragedy, he captioned the post: “You can't tell me this isn't suspicious. My heart aches for those on that plane. Literally everyone's worst nightmare.” He, too, ultimately was left with no choice but to delete the post as other SNS users came down hard on him for fuelling conspiracy theories at a fragile time.

Someone commented: “Conspiracy theories don't f---ing help Taylor. I live in DC like 10min from Reagan, they share air space with Joint Base Bolling. So it's common to see Airport planes and mil aircraft flying overhead, the problem came down to horrible communication, either with (ATC) or the Helo.”

He swiftly noticed the reaction. Saluting the response and typing “Deleted,” Twellman followed through.

Also read | Diddy's ex-assistant exposes harrowing freak-off experience: Orders to prove ‘loyalty’ to the ‘king’ | New doc

Other viral claims

Many others are also bent on proving that “military helicopters don’t fly into planes,” insinuating that the plane crash was intentional. Comparing the heart-rending visual to a ‘1970s-style assassination,’ users alleged that the helicopter “chased” the plane approaching for landing. Yet another Instagram user argued, “This looks deliberate to me. Watch this clip, especially the slow motion part, the plane is coming in to land and the helicopter comes in from the left and flies straight into it.”

The cause is under investigation.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On