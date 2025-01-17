Love Island USA's Hannah Smith slapped with terroristic threats criminal charges following Atlanta arrest

Hannah Smith, who shot to reality TV fame with Love Island USA Season 6, has officially been charged with terroristic threats after she reportedly threatened to kill a police officer. The reality TV contestant who was coupled with Kendall Washington before being dumped from the Island was arrested at a Gracie Abrams concert in Atlanta on September 30. She was initially taken into custody on felony charges, including terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Love Island USA Season 6 star Hannah Smith was arrested at a concert venue in Atlanta on September 30. (Cobb County Sheriff / Instagram)

Love Island USA's Hannah Smith was arrested in Fall 2024

The 27-year-old star was released on bail after a night in jail following her disorderly conduct at the concert venue. However, new legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed on Thursday that Cobb County prosecutors have formally charged her with the two aforementioned felonies.

Also read | Reality TV star Chase Chrisley didn’t assault anyone at Atlanta bar despite arrest, his rep says

Charging docs established that Hannah attempted to punch and kick police officer Kayla Winkfield. Hannah’s warrant also foregrounded that she threatened to “commit a crime of violence.” Smith was escorted to the parking lot at about 11:30 pm after she demonstrated disorderly behaviour. There, a policewoman helped her get to an Uber, which is when the reality star launched her assault.

Details of Hannah Smith assaulting a cop

After authorities were brought in at the concert venue Coca-Cola Roxy, the reality TV star was found “yelling and screaming” while “intoxicated.” At this point, Hannah was handcuffed. The arresting officer wrote in the warrant, “As she was being escorted away from the Orange Deck parking structure and to her Uber, she attempted to punch me, with a closed fist, however, she did not make contact with me.”

“While in handcuffs she also attempted to kick me multiple times.”

The official document also noted, “While said accused was being transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center she stated she was going to kill me and my sister multiple times with the purpose of terrorizing said victim.”

Also read | Diddy circle: Justin Bieber cuts Usher off; ‘terrified’ Kanye West finally reunited with kids, but still not in US

According to a source close to the investigation, Hannah Smith yelled at the cop, “B**ch. I can't wait to kill you, you dumbass, ugly bitch 'cause you're f****** fat, and they love us skinny b**ches 'cause you're f****** Black, and I hate Black b**ches so I can't wait to kill you and your sister, you dumbass b**ch.”

Reality TV star's lawyer spoke out

The Love Island USA contestant’s attorney, Mike Hawkins, eventually told TMZ that Smith had no memory of the events that “occurred during, or after the concert.”

He added, “Hannah is deeply troubled by these events. She regrets any actions she took that offended anyone, including law enforcement.” The lawyer also confirmed that a drink at The Roxy music venue’s bar with her friends before the show. She even