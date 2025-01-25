Novak Djokovic blasts injury 'experts' with picture of MRI scan days after being booed for walkover at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic’s campaign at the 2025 Australian Open came to an abrupt, and a rather heartbreaking end as the 24-time Grand Slam champion was forced to retire midway through his semifinal clash against Alexander Zverev. The Serb, who suffered a muscle tear during the first-set tiebreaker, could not continue, leaving fans at Rod Laver Arena disappointed. Novak Djokovic waves to the crowd as he leaves the court after retiring from his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)

However, what followed was unexpected: Djokovic was met with boos from the crowd as he exited the court, a reaction that sparked debate in the tennis world.

In the face of criticism, Djokovic silenced his detractors with a powerful response. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the tennis icon shared a picture of his MRI scan, clearly showing the extent of the muscle tear. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there.”

While many questioned the seriousness of Djokovic’s injury, tennis legend John McEnroe joined the chorus of skeptics. Referring to Djokovic’s history, McEnroe, during the quarter-final match between Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, had commented, “This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this routine. Don’t be fooled.”

Djokovic, however, had maintained his composure when asked about McEnroe’s remarks. “To be honest, I haven’t seen these comments so I can’t say more,” Djokovic stated. “What I can say is that it’s always easier to judge and criticise than to understand. It’s a lesson I’ve learned in life.”

McEnroe did, however, issued a strong support for Djokovic after he was booed following the walkover. "They can't possibly be booing him. Please!" he had said on Channel 9. "He's won this 10 times, for god's sakes. Unreal."

Alexander Zverev, Djokovic’s opponent, also condemned the crowd’s reaction, urging fans to show more respect for players battling injuries.

“Please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with injury. I know that everybody paid for tickets and everybody wants to see, hopefully, a great five-set match and everything, but you got to understand: Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given the sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life,” Zverev had said.

For Djokovic, the dream of securing a 25th Grand Slam title remains unfulfilled for now. At 37, the clock is ticking on his illustrious career, but the Serb remains determined to bounce back in future tournaments.

Meanwhile, Zverev will aim for his maiden Grand Slam title as he faces Jannik Sinner in the final.