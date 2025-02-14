Kanye West split rumours put to bed with Valentine's Day plans amid claims of Bianca moving on, LA hotel move

"Tabloid rumours” seem to have once again engulfed Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage as the scandalous Grammys red carpet continues to fuel claims of the controversial couple splitting up for good. Ye’s antisemitic social media rants were also believed to have played their part in the Australian designer supposedly moving on from the rapper. Kanye West and Bianca Censori pose at the red carpet during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's on-again-off-again rep shuts down divorce rumours

Shortly after the Daily Mail and TMZ’s reports about the rap mogul and the former Yeezy architect’s divorce spread like wildfire on Thursday, their longtime rep vehemently shut down the chatter. “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumour in the tabloid press,” Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter on Valentine’s Eve.

Further taking a swing at the incessant speculation surrounding the often controversy-riddled pair’s marriage, he added, “Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Turbulent ride since Bianca's naked Grammys stunt

Bianca Censori and Ye have been caught up in a tumultuous streak of mainstream focus since she dropped her black fur coat to reveal an invisible dress on the Grammys red carpet on February 2, leaving nothing to the imagination.

Expanding the ongoing stir caused by the naked stunt at the musical evening, Kanye West continued scandalising global audiences with his Super Bowl ad promoting Yeezy but not before resuming his social media tirades on X.

Bianca Censori reportedly ‘completely done’ with Kanye West after antisemitic rants and stunt

The “Heartless” rapper’s antisemitic rants kicked it up a notch when his brand’s online store appeared to reduce its sales to a single horrifying option of a swastika T-shirt. The online stunt followed days after he declared his love for Hitler and embraced his self-proclaimed identity as a Nazi.

Despite the couple’s rep shutting down the headline-grabbing rumours of their strained marriage, a source has since told Page Six that Bianca is finally done putting up with Ye’s “crazy moments.” “This one may be unsurvivable,” they said of the rapper’s recent antisemitic decision to sell Nazi merchandise.

The insider contended that Censori has no clue as to how to bring her husband “back to earth,” leaving her with the next logical call that she “has to move on.”

“I know she’s relieved … she had an awesome experience, she contributed immensely to his work, they travelled all over the world,” the source added. “They were all involved in a very interesting project together, but I think this is the end of the cycle for her.”

On the contrary, Bianca is believed to have been on board with the naked Grammys stunt, at least as per the Page Six source. Meanwhile, a second source claimed that Kanye is counting on her coming back to him at some point.

Kanye West briefly moved into the LA hotel Four Seasons

In a separate report, sources further fuelled the noise around the couple's rumoured discord, insisting that Kanye has checked into a Los Angeles hotel. The hotel insider's revelation comes hot on the heels of the pair moving into their $35 million Beverly Hills home after the Grammys and months of self-imposed Tokyo exile.

The hotel source told The US Sun that Bianca wasn't seen with Kanye at Four Seasons. “He was here when he tweeted, even when he said he went to Atlanta he was still here for a few day,” they said. West has since reportedly checked out of the LA hotel.