'Elon stole my Nazi swag': Kanye West's latest anti-semitic rant on X

Kanye West has sparked outrage once again with a vile anti-Semitic outburst on social media, declaring, "I'm a Nazi." Kanye West continues to provoke with anti-Semitic remarks on social media, expressing admiration for Hitler and attacking Elon Musk. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The rapper, known for his controversial behaviour, unleashed a series of inflammatory and hate-fueled posts against Elon Musk on X, the platform now owned by the tech mogul. As the venomous rhetoric continued to unfold, West's latest tirade further ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many condemning his shocking remarks and questioning the impact of his unchecked influence.

Kanye West’s anti-semitic tweet tirade

In a series of tweets, the rapper shared his admiration for Adolf Hitler as he wrote on X, “I LOVE HITLER. NOW WHAT B***," followed by “Let's SEE IF YALL GIVE THAT MONEY BACK," before adding, "IM A NAZI." He also took a hit on Musk as he wrote, “ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE."

West’s latest rant appears to be a reference to a widely discussed incident involving Elon Musk at Donald Trump's inauguration, where the SpaceX founder’s gesture was perceived by some as resembling a Nazi salute. The controversial moment, which sparked widespread debate at the time, seems to have resurfaced in West’s tirade, with the rapper using the incident as fuel for his ongoing anti-Semitic rhetoric, as reported by The Mirror US.

The rapper went on in his rant as he wrote, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks,” adding, “The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired,” along with a sleeping emoji. He further wrote, “I’m going to normalize talking about hitler they way talking about killing n**** has been normalized. Hitler was sooooo fresh." He also shared, “CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER AND YOUR B****STILL WANTS TO F***.” He stood by his anti-semitic remarks, “IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN WHATEVER THE F*** I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F***ING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D*** HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY.”

He also declared himself a racist as he wrote, “STEREO TYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE."

Kanye West’s string of anti-semitic threads

Elsewhere, apart from his love for Hitler and calling out Musk, the rapper also had a lot to say about other topics including his wife’s Grammy outfit controversy, rappers and more.

He wrote, “NO COMMENTS WERE VIEWED WHILE IVE BEEN TWEETING. I AIN'T ADJUSTING NOTHING I DO OR SAY FOR ANYBODY WHO HAS ENOUGH TIME ON THEIR HANDS TO SIT AND TALK ABOUT WHAT THE F*** I WRITE. POSITIVE OR NEGATIVE YOUR OPINIONS DONT MEAN S*** TO ME I DONT GIVE A F*** WHAT ANYONE LIKES EVERYTHING I DO OR MAKE IS SELF SERVING. I MAKE EVERYTHING FOR MYSELF. IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT I DONT GIVE A F*** IF YOU DO LIKE IT I DONT GIVE A F***.

He continued, “I got in the shower and thought of like 6 tweets Lemme see what I can remember.”

Talking about his wife, Bianca Censori’s look at the Grammy’s, he wrote, “Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame yes youuuu She been dressing naked for 2 years Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt Every single b**** on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Ye who’s your top five baddest bi**hes of all time My wife My wife My wife My wife My wife My wife demoralizes b****es.” Kanye also called out other rappers in his tweet as he wrote, “ALL RAPPERS WANT MY SPOT I WILL NEVER NOT KNOW THAT EVERY RAPPER LIVING WANNA BE ME EVERY RAPPER LIVING WISH THEY WAS YE.”