Kelsea Ballerini apologises to fans after abruptly ending concert, ‘I'm sicker than…’

Kelsea Ballerini issued an apology to her fans after abruptly ending her show in Buffalo, New York. On Thursday, the country singer was forced to stop performing after five songs due to her sickness. A crew member broke the news to the audience mid-concert. The 31-year-old later shared a video statement on social media, telling fans she would reschedule her coming shows. Kelsea Ballerini attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kelsea Ballerini apologises to fans after abruptly ending show

In a video shared over her Instagram story, Ballerini said, “Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight.” “I am sicker than I’m trying to be, and I did not want to let anyone down tonight. And I just got through the first few songs, and I couldn’t do it. And I am so sorry, but I never want to give you a half-a** show,” she added.

The Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker went on to say that her Thursday show would be rescheduled to next week. “We are rescheduling tonight, Buffalo, tomorrow, Pittsburgh, and the next day, Toronto, to the end of the tour,” Ballerini said. The updated show dates are now: April 11 for Buffalo, New York, April 12 for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and April 13 for Toronto, Canada.

Ballerini promised her fans that she would make sure her next shows would be the best she has “ever played in my whole life.” “And I will pull out every stop for you, and I will make it so worth it,” she continued, adding, “I’m going to go rest now. And get better, so I can really show up for the rest of this tour, and I hope you understand, and thank you for the grace to be human and I love you.”