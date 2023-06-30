Kelsea Ballerini smacked in the face by object thrown at concert. Joins growing list of artists facing onstage attacks

On Wednesday, during a performance in Idaho, several videos were posted of Kelsea Ballerini being smacked by an object in the face that was thrown at her Kelsea Ballerini's concert with Shania. (Kelsea Ballerini screenshot/Instagram)

The video showed Ballerini startling mid-song when the object hit her in the face. She immediately stopped singing and stepped offstage.

On Thursday, the country singer posted a statement on her Instagram stories saying, “I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet, hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me.”

Ballerini added, “We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue.”

Kelsea Ballerini's Instagram story talking about " triggers and layers of fears," and addressing the incident that took place in her concert. (Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini)

Ballerini shared photos from the concert to her Instagram account on Thursday morning, encouraging her followers to “do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows.”

Spectacles like these are now regularly encountered, as the artists are either injured or receive odd objects while performing on stage. On June 19, singer Bebe Rexha was performing at her concert in New York City, when a cell phone hit her in the head, she abruptly had to exit the stage. The next day, she informed her fans on her Instagram account saying, “I’m good.” She also posted closeup photos of the injury to her eye.

Also read | Bebe Rexha suffers head injury after fan hurls phone at her during NYC concert, viral video captures the incident

Reportedly, A man in attendance was arrested and charged with felony assault for weaponizing his cell phone.

Merely twenty-four hours later, a man trespassed onto the stage at singer Ava Max’s concert in Los Angeles, Bebe Rexha got injured on the stage. Videos on social media featured the man smacking Ava Max in the face before he was taken away by security.

Later, Max tweeted that the man “slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye.”

Also read | Pink stunned as fan throws mother's ashes on stage during London concert at Hyde Park | Video

Earlier this week, videos on social media featuring singer Pink lifting a bag of ashes that was tossed onto the stage by an attendee. Pink asked someone in the crowd, “This is your mom?” thereafter saying “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Also read | Singer Ava Max slapped on stage mid-concert, days after Bebe Rexha's phone fiasco | Video

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON