Singer Ava Max slapped on stage mid-concert, days after Bebe Rexha's phone fiasco | Video

In a shocking turn of events, the music industry has been hit with another act of violence as singer Ava Max was slapped by a fan while performing on stage in Los Angeles. This incident comes just days after fellow artist Bebe Rexha was struck with a phone during her concert. The rising concerns for artist safety are now at an all-time high. Ava Max was slapped by a fan while performing on stage in Los Angeles.(Instagram)

Video footage of the incident captured the terrifying moment when an unidentified man rushed the stage and reached towards Ava Max, striking her face before being apprehended by security. Despite the impact, Max showcased her professionalism and resilience as she continued her performance, determined not to let the incident overshadow her talent.

Following the attack, Ava Max took to social media to update her fans on her condition. She revealed that the slap had injured her eye, causing a scratch on the inside. In a swift response, the singer ensured that the assailant would face consequences by banning him from attending future shows.

Support from the music industry poured in for Ava Max, with music executive Scooter Braun sharing a backstage photo of the singer holding a bottle of beer over her injured eye. It is evident that artists and their teams are rallying together to provide a sense of solidarity in the face of these distressing incidents.

This incident closely follows Bebe Rexha's own ordeal, where she was struck in the face with a phone during a concert in New York City. The assailant was swiftly taken into custody and charged with assault. Rexha took to Instagram to share images of her black eye and the laceration near her eyebrow, assuring her fans that she was doing alright.

The shocking similarities between these two attacks raise concerns about the safety of artists and the need for heightened security measures at concerts and performances. The music industry is now confronted with the urgent task of reassessing the protection of its artists and ensuring their well-being while on stage.

Also read | Stardom, scandal, suicide! K-pop star Choi Sung-bong's encore ends tragically at 33

As the investigation into these incidents continues, the focus remains on supporting the affected artists and sending a clear message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. The music community, fans, and authorities alike are joining forces to address this issue and work towards a safer environment for performers in the future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON