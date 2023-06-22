Stardom, scandal, suicide! K-pop star Choi Sung-bong's encore ends tragically at 33

In a shocking turn of events, Choi Sung-bong, the once-promising South Korean pop star, has been found dead at the age of 33 in what appears to be a suicide. Police discovered his lifeless body at his home in Seoul, leaving fans and the entertainment industry in disbelief. Choi Sung-bong, the once-promising South Korean pop star, has been found dead at the age of 33 in what appears to be a suicide.

Authorities have confirmed that Choi took his own life, citing undisclosed circumstances at home and a poignant note he uploaded to YouTube a day before his untimely passing. The note contained an apology "to all who suffered from my foolish mistake," directly referencing the cancer scam scandal that tarnished his reputation.

Choi rose to fame through his captivating performances on the 2011 season of "Korea's Got Talent," where his rendition of Ennio Morricone's "Nella Fantasia" moved both judges and viewers to tears. Though he ultimately placed second in the competition, his talent and story resonated deeply, propelling him to internet stardom.

The video of Choi's emotionally charged performance quickly went viral, accumulating over 21 million views on YouTube and attracting attention from international stars like Justin Bieber, who praised the aspiring singer on social media.

However, behind the scenes, Choi was embroiled in a scandal that would ultimately lead to his downfall. In 2021, he was exposed for deceiving the public with false claims of having cancer and soliciting donations to support his treatment. The revelation shocked his fans and the industry alike, shattering the image of the rising star they had once adored.

In his final note, Choi expressed remorse for his deceitful actions and acknowledged his repeated mistakes. He reflected on his life's journey, stating that he had no regrets and had tried to find happiness each day. He apologized sincerely to those who had been harmed by his actions and expressed gratitude to those who had supported him. Choi claimed to have returned all the funds received from the fraudulent fundraising campaign.

The tragic passing of Choi Sung-bong adds to a distressing trend of suspected suicides among Korean celebrities in recent years. It serves as a somber reminder of the intense pressure and challenges faced by those in the spotlight, highlighting the need for mental health support and compassion within the entertainment industry.