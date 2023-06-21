Jazz collaboration in the works! BTS' V and Lady Gaga spark rumours of an exciting partnership

The recent buzz around potential collab between BTS and Western artists has been capturing the attention of the K-pop group's enthusiasts. The latest rumour suggesting a collaboration between Kim Taehyung, aka V, and Lady Gaga is an exciting prospect. BTS' V shares throwback photos with Lady Gaga at the 2022 Grammys. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

What sparked the news of these two musicians coming together?.

On June 21, 2023, V took to his Instagram stories to share a heartwarming throwback moment with the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress.

The pictures featured the duo embracing each other at the 2022 Grammys while her song "I'll Never Love Again" played in the background. For fans familiar with V's musical preferences, this was undoubtedly one of the most unforgettable moments of his life.

Probable collab between Lady Gaga and BTS? (Image Credit: Instagram/ Kim Taehyung/thv)

The 27-year-old Korean singer has expressed his admiration for Lady Gaga in the past, emphasizing his fondness for her music, particularly its jazzy influences. He has mentioned her on his V LIVE broadcasts, often praising her performances with Tony Bennett.

While Bennett brings a traditional touch to the genre, Gaga infuses her own unique style and vibrant personality, resulting in a fresh interpretation of jazz.

As many revisit the viral stories of V and Lady Gaga's heartwarming embrace, they recall how passionately V has spoken about Gaga's music and crowned her as "this generation's jazz queen." These mentions strike a chord, especially considering V's personal pursuit of jazz as a genre. He has shared stories on Instagram of himself listening to jazz songs, including those by the jazz duo.

Kim's musical talents extend beyond his love for jazz. Fans have witnessed him playing the saxophone and piano on various occasions. His proficiency with the saxophone predates his debut with BTS, highlighting his long-standing affinity for this genre.

These instances, coupled with recent interactions between V and Gaga, have fueled speculations of a grand jazz collaboration between the two artists.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Lady Gaga herself has hinted at a "new special project" in the works, which she has been actively involved in writing and producing. If this aligns with fans' expectations, it could potentially lead to a collaboration between Kim and Lady Gaga, fulfilling the desires of the BTS ARMY.

The anticipation surrounding this potential collaboration is heightened by the recent release of V's surprising jazz track titled "Le Jazz de V" as part of BTS FESTA 2023. This song was unveiled as part of the group's 10th debut anniversary celebrations, making the prospect of a Kim Taehyung and Lady Gaga collaboration even more enthralling.