Travis Kelce's friend dishes about Taylor Swift's sweet reaction to his baby

Adam Lefkoe dished about Taylor Swift's sweet reaction to seeing his one-year-old child, Prince. During an appearance on the Steam Room Podcast, the internet personality recounted his meeting with the pop icon at a Yankees game, where he and his wife, Dr. Inem Lefkoe, were invited by Travis Kelce. KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Travis Kelce's friend shares Taylor Swift's sweet reaction to seeing his baby

Kelce's broadcaster friend revealed that the four of them were watching the Yankees vs Guardians Championship game from the stands when the Chiefs tight end asked about his baby. Upon hearing the word baby, Swift became excited and gushed, “Baby?! Let me see!”

Adam recalled that the Cruel Summer hitmaker then “comes over and looks at my son Prince and says, 'That might be the cutest baby I've ever seen.'” To which he jokingly replied, “This is amazing! I agree!” The 38-year-old went on to praise Swift, calling her “really cool, really down-to-earth, really fun.”

Calling her “so cool and nice,” the sportscaster shared that Swift was “exactly what you want [her] to be like.” Adam also highlighted the Midnights singer's generosity and kindness towards the security.

“[The] game is over, she took pictures with everybody there. We had to wait an hour because when you're that famous, you can't leave when everyone else leaves,” Adam recalled before revealing that Swift gave out money to the security team for doing overtime.

“We're walking down the hallway, and she's reaching into her purse, and she's giving money to the security guards that had to stay late an hour,” Adam said, adding, “And you just begin to realize, this is just a good person in which the world is obsessed with them.”