Zelensky rips Tucker Carlson for calling him a ‘dictator’, tells commentator to ‘stop licking’ Putin's ‘a**’

Volodymyr Zelensky accused Tucker Carlson of working for Vladimir Putin during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored Tuesday. The Ukrainian president tore into the former Fox News host for calling him a “dictator” during his own appearance on Piers Morgan's show, per Mediaite. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused former Fox News host Tucker Carlson of working for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Zelensky rips Tucker Carlson, accuses him of ‘working for Putin’

“Regrettably, this blogger or journalist, whatever he wants to call him, he unfortunately fully repeats words of the (sic) Putin,” Zelensky said of Carlson before accusing him of “working for” the Russian president. The Ukrainian president went on to say that the former Fox News host wants to bring him down to “the level of Putin.”

Zelensky's scathing remarks came after Carlson's recent appearance on Morgan's show, where he criticised the English broadcaster for supporting the Ukrainian leader. “How is that a legitimate leader?” the conservative commentator said of Zelensky, adding, “How can you support something like that? That seems like a dictatorship rule.”

During his Tuesday interview, Zelensky lashed out against Carlson, arguing that “he needs to more deeply understand what’s happening in Ukraine.” “Just stop working for Putin. Just stop licking his a**,” the 47-year-old said, aiming at the American commentator.

“It seems to me that the person, no matter where he [Carlson] lives, must understand things,” Zelensky went on. “When he simply says something, you know, just throwing the words. Has he for one time in his lifetime lost his close ones?” he remarked.

The Ukrainian leader admitted that while he does not know Carlson's family, he wishes them “peace and no losses.” “But one must have his own opinion and understand that he probably influences many people. He’s simply disinforming them, misinforming the people,” Zelensky added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zelensky mentioned Donald Trump, noting that the US president had invited him on Inauguration Day “in very general terms, as maybe other leaders.” “I think that it was simply not very appropriate for me to come. He [Trump] wouldn’t have time for [a] personal meeting,” he added.