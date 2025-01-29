Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says multiple projects paused due to US aid freeze

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said that multiple humanitarian projects had suspended operations due to the US freeze on foreign aid, and that Kyiv would replace funding where possible. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that partial funding for the critical projects can be provided through public finances. (AP)

US President Donald Trump's new administration ordered a halt to virtually all of Washington's foreign aid last week, cutting financing to many programmes in Ukraine, including organisations supporting veterans and local media.

"Today I instructed government officials to report on those US support programmes that are currently suspended. These are humanitarian programmes," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"There are many projects. We will determine which of them are critical and need solutions now. We can provide part of this funding through our public finances," the Ukrainian leader added.

"We will definitely support the priority items, those that concern Ukrainian children, our veterans, and programmes to protect our infrastructure."

Ukraine has become extremely dependent on foreign aid for humanitarian work since Russia's invasion began in February 2022, with the United States providing billions of dollars of support.