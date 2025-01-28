Menu Explore
Tucker Carlson makes shocking allegation against ‘stubborn’ Blinken, ‘feeble’ Biden; ‘They tried to kill Putin’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 28, 2025 06:08 PM IST

Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News personality, made the startling claim that the United States tried to kill Vladimir Putin while Joe Biden was president.

Tucker Carlson did not provide any proof to substantiate his claims. He rather went on to elaborate the scenario in case the US was successful in its alleged bid to kill Putin.(via REUTERS)
The recent episode of ‘The Tucker Carlson Show’ featured American writer Matt Taibbi and political analyst Carlson, who rushed to Russia to hold an interview with Putin.

“[Ex-US Secretary of State] Tony Blinken was pushing so hard for a real war, trying to kill Putin, for example - which the Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin,” Carlson alleged.

“Yes. Yes, they did. Which is insane,” he added.

Carlson did not provide any proof to substantiate his claims. He rather went on to elaborate the scenario in case the US was successful in its alleged bid.

“If like [Putin was assassinated]... okay, so who takes over Russia? And what happens to the nuclear arsenal in a country that's, like, so complex outsiders can't even understand?” he asked.

Russian state propagandist calls Blinken ‘stubborn’

Pro-Putin propagandist in Moscow swiftly reacted to Carlson's absurd remarks.

“The Biden administration planned to kill Putin,” stated prominent Russian war analyst Sergei Mardan, citing Carlson's statement.

Stressing that “it is very likely that this was the case” under Biden, to whom he dubbed as “feeble” president, Mardan hit out at Blinken.

He called Blinken a “particularly stubborn person who is, in principle, ready to fight not only to the last [Ukrainian], but also to the penultimate American.”

Also Read: ‘Hypocrisy noted’: Tucker Carlson's son Buckley secures key White House role, igniting nepotism row

Sergei Mardan says there will be more ‘terrible revelations’

He further claimed that there will be more such “terrible revelations” about the Biden administration's activities and the “decision-making mechanisms in the White House” under him.

Carlson made bombshell claims following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

During 2024 interview with Carlson, Putin accused the West of dragging out the conflict and implied that the CIA, not elected officials, secretly controlled the US government.

 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
