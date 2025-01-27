Trump's White House faces mockery for ‘dumbest of the dumb’ blunder amid faceoff with Colombia; ‘I know Barron is…’

The White House became the target of social media mockery after releasing an official statement that contained an apparent mistake. The press statement, which cited President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social regarding sanctions, misidentified the South American country of Colombia as “Columbia,” which is the name of the university located in New York. The White House statement read, “ICYMI President Donald J. Trump's TRUTH on Columbia sanctions."(AFP)

“ICYMI President Donald J. Trump's TRUTH on Columbia sanctions,” the White House statement read.

The statement came after Trump made an unexpected announcement following reports that migrant flights were being directed back. He chose to impose tariffs on Colombia, which were then reciprocated in kind, sparking fears of emerging trade war between the two nations.

Netizens react to White House blunder

Meanwhile, the attention of netizens turned to the misspelling, which has emerged as the most recent instance of the administration's detractors drawing attention to its alleged ineptitude.

Journalists, political pundits, and internet users all criticised and ridiculed the mistake as soon as it became viral.

Journalist Aaron Rupar reshared the statement on X and wrote: “I’m more of a North Face guy but this seems a bit extreme.”

“Trump’s White House misspelled ‘Colombia’ as ‘Columbia’…confusing the country with the University in an official announcement,” Republican against Trump stated with a clown emoji.

“I know Barron is going to NYU but it seems like a little much,” quipped Jeff Stein , who is working for The Washington Post as White House economics reporter.

Meanwhile, former Trump campaign aide A.J. Delgado expressed shocking, asking, “Did a White House Press Release really misspell Colombia?”

“Only the dumbest of the dumb work in this White House,” she added.

An anti-Trump account pointed out that “Columbia is a university in New York City. Colombia is the country Donald Trump threatened today.”

“But talk to us about how competence is back in the White House,” it added.

The White House has not yet corrected the typo or commented on it, despite the internet being ablaze with reactions.