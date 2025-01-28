‘Hypocrisy noted’: Tucker Carlson's son Buckley secures key White House role, igniting nepotism row

Buckley Carlson, the son of Tucker Carlson, has grabbed a prominent position in the administration of Donald Trump. Carlson's eldest son, who worked as Republican Congressman Jim Banks' deputy chief of staff, will now serve as the deputy press secretary for JD Vance. Tucker Carlson's eldest son, who worked as Republican Congressman Jim Banks' deputy chief of staff, will now serve as the deputy press secretary for JD Vance.

Given that Carlson has long been an ally of the president and that his father is still one of the most powerful figures in conservative media, Buckle's role as a media liaison for the Trump administration may not come as a surprise.

Buckley, 28,now joins Vance, who many believe might become Trump's successor and is the front-runner to be the Republican party's nominee for president in 2028.

Vance has stuck with a number of well-known figures, filling staff positions with former Senate colleagues or campaign workers.

Buckley will probably report to press secretary Taylor Van Kirk, and communications director Will Martin.

Buckley graduated from the University of Virginia in 2019 with a major in government and political science.

Earlier, Carlson disclosed that his son was employed at the US Capitol during the riot on January 6.

Carlson family's ties with Trump

While Buckley has been listed as a registered Democrat since 2015, his new position will keep him in Republican politics.

His father Carlson has been a Trump loyalist since his exit from Fox News. Before the 2024 presidential election, the he interviewed Trump.

In 2022, there were reports that Carlson and his wife, Susan, attempted to contact Hunter Biden in order to get Buckley enrolled into Georgetown when he was a high school senior.

“I realize you don’t really know Buckley,” Susie stated in a 2014 email to Biden. “Maybe you could meet or speak to him and he could send you a very brief resume with his interests and grades attached.”

In a discussion with The Washington Post, Carlson dismissed the purported email, which was made public after Hunter's email scandal, as “Russian disinformation.”

Carlson reportedly became enraged behind the scenes the same year after a GOP strategist was quoted in a Daily Beast piece as saying that Buckley was hired by Banks due to nepotism.

Conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., swiftly defended Buckley, claiming he was well qualified to serve in the role he did.

Buckley Carlson's hiring sparks nepotism row

Reacting to Carlson's hiring in the White House, one X user wrote: “MAGA opposes helping minorities but has no issue with nepotism when it benefits their own. Hypocrisy noted.”

“It's nepotism and corruption all the way down,” another stated.

“So much for “meritocracy” when they keep installing nepo babies,” Art Candee remarked.

“There are nepo babies who get their jobs because of said parent & do not possess the skillset required. But in the case of Buckley Carlson, he EARNED his comms jobs without the help of his father & has worked hard that has earned him a great reputation,” stated one Carlson's admirer.