Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's mom shields Second Lady Usha Vance from nasty racism targeting her Indian blood

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jan 27, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Maye Musk supports Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the US, amid racist attacks on her Indian heritage, praising her as lovely and smart.

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has backed Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, who has recently faced racist attacks targeting her Indian heritage. Maye called Usha “lovely, smart, and charming” in response to a post on X.

Maye Musk publicly supports Usha Vance following racist attacks on her Indian background. (File Images)
Maye Musk publicly supports Usha Vance following racist attacks on her Indian background. (File Images)

“Why is no one talking about Usha Vance being the first Indian American and the first Hindu to serve as the Second Lady of the United States?!” Maye asked, and added, “Usha is even lovelier in person, smart and charming.”

Usha holds a BA in history from Yale University, where she met Vice President JD Vance and was a Gates Scholar at Cambridge University. With three children, the married couple maintains a notable pro-family position.

ALSO READ| Usha Vance ‘almost lose her cool’ with son during Trump inauguration; relatable moms react to viral video

JD Vance’s rise in politics has subjected Usha to vile racist abuse

When Vance was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate in July, far-right activist Jaden McNeil posted a picture of the Vance family on X, sarcastically writing, “I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration.”

Nick Fuentes, another far-right figure, also targeted the Vance family, saying he didn’t expect “the guy who has an Indian wife” to “support white identity.”

“White people are being systematically replaced in America and in Europe through immigration and — to a much lesser extent — due to intermarrying. This guy has a non-White wife,” he added.

Following the severe bad-mouthing, JD Vance publicly defended his wife during an interview with ABC News, saying, “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. ‘What kind of man marries Usha?’ A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly.”

ALSO READ| Usha Vance's grandmother, an Andhra professor, on what Trump 2.0 means for India

“If these guys want to attack me, my views, my policies—come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”

Maye Musk’s support for Usha comes shortly after Donald Trump himself praised the Second Lady during his inauguration speech. “The only one smarter [than him] is his wife,” Trump said. “I would have chosen her [as my VP], but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On