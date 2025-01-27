Elon Musk's mom shields Second Lady Usha Vance from nasty racism targeting her Indian blood

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has backed Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, who has recently faced racist attacks targeting her Indian heritage. Maye called Usha “lovely, smart, and charming” in response to a post on X. Maye Musk publicly supports Usha Vance following racist attacks on her Indian background. (File Images)

“Why is no one talking about Usha Vance being the first Indian American and the first Hindu to serve as the Second Lady of the United States?!” Maye asked, and added, “Usha is even lovelier in person, smart and charming.”

Usha holds a BA in history from Yale University, where she met Vice President JD Vance and was a Gates Scholar at Cambridge University. With three children, the married couple maintains a notable pro-family position.

JD Vance’s rise in politics has subjected Usha to vile racist abuse

When Vance was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate in July, far-right activist Jaden McNeil posted a picture of the Vance family on X, sarcastically writing, “I’m sure this guy is going to be great on immigration.”

Nick Fuentes, another far-right figure, also targeted the Vance family, saying he didn’t expect “the guy who has an Indian wife” to “support white identity.”

“White people are being systematically replaced in America and in Europe through immigration and — to a much lesser extent — due to intermarrying. This guy has a non-White wife,” he added.

Following the severe bad-mouthing, JD Vance publicly defended his wife during an interview with ABC News, saying, “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. ‘What kind of man marries Usha?’ A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly.”

“If these guys want to attack me, my views, my policies—come after me. But don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league.”

Maye Musk’s support for Usha comes shortly after Donald Trump himself praised the Second Lady during his inauguration speech. “The only one smarter [than him] is his wife,” Trump said. “I would have chosen her [as my VP], but somehow the line of succession didn’t work that way.”