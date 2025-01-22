Usha Vance ‘almost lose her cool’ with son during during Trump inauguration; relatable moms react to viral video

Usha Vance, the spouse of US Vice President JD Vance, has been labeled “very relatable” after she was caught being pushed to her last nerve by her son during inauguration of Donald Trump on Monday. Usha and JD Vance are parents to three children, including five-year-old daughter Mirabel Rose and seven-year-old sons Vivek and Ewan Blaine.(X)

As Vances attended several events before and after Trump's oath ceremony, their kids left no stone unturned to steal the limelight.

On Monday, the Vance children were spotted arriving in style at the US Capitol Rotunda to witness their father's oath ceremony.

Ewan and Vivek attended the formal event dressed in identical blue suits.

With Mirabel in her arms, Usha stood next to Vance as he took the oath of office.

In one of the cutest moment, their daughter put her thumb in her mouth while her father was administering the oath. Additionally, she had Band-Aids all over her fingers, which many people on social media thought was “so sweet.”

In another moment, their eldest son got cranky and began to scratch his parents' heads.

Usha was seen disciplining her son several times as he calmed down.

Here's what social media users have to say to Usha Vance

As cute moments of Vance's family with their kids went viral on social media, several mothers related themselves with Usha.

Reacting to X, one user commented, “Usha Vance trying to wrangle her three year old as her husband is being sworn in as VP is EXTREMELY RELATABLE.”

“The cutest... and most real. Gosh, I love Usha already,” another wrote.

“The way she stops his hand, looks with those mother eyes, and says: Okayyy. (STOP.) Lol. And the other little one between Trump and Vance as they're just chatting away. Golden.”

While some called Usha and Vance “great” parents, others sympathised with them for “trying to wrangle their kids during this parade.”

“Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their kids, are the most relatable Second Family America has had in my lifetime,” one more person said.