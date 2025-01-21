Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Christine Quinn takes brutal dig at Lauren Sanchez’s inauguration outfit, Mark Zuckerberg's dead eyes: ‘He was trying…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 21, 2025 07:06 PM IST

Christine Quinn ridiculed META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's response to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancé's Lauren Sanchez's attire at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Christine Quinn ridiculed META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's response to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancé's Lauren Sanchez's attire at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Christine Quinn, who appeared on Selling Sunset for five seasons, was quick to voice her opinion about Lauren Sanchez’s inauguration outfit,, saying it wasn't the most appropriate choice for the inauguration.(Getty Images)
Christine Quinn, who appeared on Selling Sunset for five seasons, was quick to voice her opinion about Lauren Sanchez’s inauguration outfit,, saying it wasn't the most appropriate choice for the inauguration.(Getty Images)

On Monday, Sanchez arrived at the event with Bezos. She was dressed in a lingerie-inspired dress, which drew backlash on social media. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg ostensibly staring at Sanchez's chest sparked huge uproar, with Selling Sunset alum expressing her anger on X.

As Sanchez wore an Alexander McQueen suit with a white blazer that exposed her matching white lace bra, Zuckerberg seemed to be peering down at her in the widely circulated viral photo on X.

Also Read: Viral Bernie Sanders moment at Trump inauguration reminds netizens of Biden's 2021 swearing-in: ‘He’s such an icon’

Quinn takes most brutal dig at Jeff Bezos' fiancé, Mark Zuckerberg

Quinn, who appeared on Selling Sunset for five seasons, was quick to voice her opinion about Sanchez’s ensemble, saying it wasn't the most appropriate choice for the inauguration.

“Jeff Bezos’s wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” Quinn wrote on X. “Peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy… Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place.”

She ended her post by poking fun at Zuckerberg for seemingly staring at Sanchez.

“And as for our favorite Lizardman, Mark Zuckerberg—his cold, dead eyes were locked on her cleavage like he was trying to program his next algorithm off it. W*F is going on America,” Quinn wrote.

Netizens too found Jeff Bezos' fiancé dress ‘unsuitable’ for inauguration

Many others complained that the attire was unsuitable for the formal setting.

One tweet read, "Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos's future wife, is dressed incredibly inappropriately for a state occasion."

“Lauren Sanchez needs to hire someone to teach her to dress like a classy lady,” wrote another, concurring that “Money cannot buy class.”

However, some users defended her, with one saying" “I think she looks beautiful. There’s hardly any cleavage, calm down folks.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On