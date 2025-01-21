Viral Bernie Sanders moment at Trump inauguration reminds netizens of Biden's 2021 swearing-in: ‘He’s such an icon’

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' decision to remain seated during President Donald Trump's inauguration speech in the face of a standing ovation has gone viral on social media. The inauguration was held indoors at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C on Monday due to the frigid conditions. Bernie Sanders also stayed sitting when Trump declared his intention to “declare a national emergency at our southern border”, while the majority of the room stood.(X)

Trump critic Sanders has drawn attention for showing no enthusiasm while many around him stood up to cheer the new president. The picture is a reminder of Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, in which Sanders was seen sitting on the steps of the US Capitol.

The camera turned towards the crowd in the Rotunda as mostly all the attendees stood up lauding Trump during his speech as he announced the signing of an executive order to halt “all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.” However, Sanders gave no reaction and was seen sitting with his arms folded as the audience gave the President a standing ovation.

Additionally, the senator appeared unimpressed when Trump pledged to scrap the Green New Deal, which Bernie supported.

Bernie Sanders draws netizens' attention

The Vermont senator's reaction quickly went viral, with several users lauding him for being the same man.

“Bernie is at it again,” one X user wrote.

“Inside or outside, same pose,” a second user quipped.

A third user said, “He’s such an icon.”

In jest, users called Sanders the “grumpy grandpa” of US politics, making remarks about his mannerisms such as “He still looks cranky, but at least warmer than the last one.”

Sanders arrived at the inauguration with a number of senators and prominent Trump supporters. The attendees included several billionaires, including Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, Jeff Bezos, the owner of Amazon, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta.

Others, like fellow progressive politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, chose not to attend. The Bronx and Queens representative stated that she would be missing the event as she “doesn't celebrate rapists.”