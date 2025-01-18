Ohio woman vows revenge on Amazon and its boss Jeff Bezos as she reveals ‘very real trauma’

A woman from Ohio has vowed to take revenge on world's second richest man Jeff Bezos after Amazon levelled allegations of taking part in multimillion-dollar kickback scam. Amy Nelson' opens up about years-long battle against Amazon.(Facebook)

According to Amy Nelson, her family has been fighting Amazon for years, and she feels the experience has changed their life forever due to upheaval allegedly inflicted on her family.

The accusation of fraud against Carl Nelson gradually turned into a full-fledged legal battle against one of the most influential corporations in the world.

Amazon's bombshell allegation against Carl Nelson

Amazon charged its ex-employee named Carl Nelson in 2020 with taking part in a multimillion-dollar kickback conspiracy involving real estate transactions for Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers located in Northern Virginia.

According to the allegations, Carl and his coworker Casey Kirschner plotted with Colorado real estate developer Brian Watson to cheat the computer giant by negotiating exorbitant land agreements and taking bribes in the process.

Amy Nelson reveals family trauma

Speaking to the Seattle Times, Amy Nelson recalled the “trauma”, which she said was “very real”. Her family left their house in Seattle when the FBI seized it, frozen their assets, and forced them to relocate.

The Nelsons, who were unable to meet their financial commitments, relocated several times before moving to Columbus, Ohio.

In a surprising move, the Justice Department revoked guilty pleas of two persons who previously confessed to charges connected to the alleged scam, Kyle Ramstetter and Christian Kirschner.

In addition to deciding not to press charges against Carl Nelson and other accused parties, federal prosecutors stated that it was “not in the best interests of justice” to continue the case.

“This is another indication that there is no merit to Amazon's claims,” stated Carl's lawyer, J.D. Thomas, praising the DOJ's ruling as a step in the right direction.

“We look forward to … finally closing this unfortunate chapter,” Thomas said.

'This isn't a game', Amy tells Amazon

In a TikTok post, Amy expressed her relief and blasted Bezos and Amazon for “secretly” accusing her husband of a crime. “The DOJ seized our bank accounts, the FBI rated our home with our four little girls watching, Amazon sued my husband for anti-trust and racketeering in federal court, and we lost our house to pay lawyers.”

“And today, the DOJ returned the money and dropped the investigation and refused to impress anyone. Because US attorney Jessica Ava said it “wasn’t in the interest of justice”,” she added.

However, Amazon intends to pursue its civil lawsuit against Carl and others.

“This isn't a game,” Amy stated in a heated Instagram post as she remains determined to get back her spouse's reputation.