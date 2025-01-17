Amazon cuts 200 jobs in fashion and fitness group in the US: Report

Amazon is cutting jobs in its Fashion and Fitness group in the US, according to a Business Insider report. Amazon packages move along a conveyor at an Amazon warehouse facility, Dec. 17, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz.(Ross D. Franklin/AP)

This round of layoffs is expected to affect roughly 200 employees, the report quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

So far, San Diego-based employees in this group, also known as F2, were let go recently, according to the report which cited an internal message posted in a Slack channel.

"We're always looking at our team structures to ensure we're best set up to move fast as we innovate for customers," the report quoted the spokesperson as saying. “We've adjusted parts of our North America Stores team because we believe this structure will better enable us to deliver on our priorities. As part of these changes, we've made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles, and we're committed to supporting affected employees through their transition.”

This comes despite Amazon trying to expand its apparel and fashion categories, which is a challenge since customers generally prefer to try such items before buying them.

Also whenever customers return items they ordered online due to them not fitting, it generally becomes expensive and eats into the profit margin.

However, these job cuts are not likely to be related to Amazon's plans of shutting down Try Before You Buy also previously known as Prime Wardrobe.

The Try Before You Buy service allows customers to order clothing, try it on, and either send it back if not satisfied or buy it if they are.