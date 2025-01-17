Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

House shown in ‘Home Alone’ movie sells above asking price in rare deal

Bloomberg |
Jan 17, 2025 06:25 AM IST

The 9,126-square-foot house has five bedrooms and was renovated in 2018. 

A suburban Chicago house made famous by the movie Home Alone was sold for $5.5 million in a rare deal that closed above the asking price.

The house becomes a tourist attraction during the holidays, when fans of the movie flock to see its iconic brick exterior(YouTube)
The house becomes a tourist attraction during the holidays, when fans of the movie flock to see its iconic brick exterior(YouTube)

The Georgian colonial, at 671 Lincoln Avenue in the affluent North Shore suburb of Winnetka, went under contract within a week of its listing in May. Owners Trisha and Tim Johnson had sought $5.2 million but they received multiple offers, upping the price.

“While it’s the end of an era for the sellers, we know the new owners will create many wonderful memories here,“ Dawn McKenna, the Coldwell Banker Realty agent representing the sellers, said in a news release Thursday. Lori Nieman of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate represented the buyers.

The 9,126-square-foot home has five bedrooms and was renovated in 2018. The Johnsons purchased the house in 2016. The buyers weren’t named and information on the sale isn’t yet public in county records.

The house becomes a tourist attraction during the holidays, when fans of the movie flock to see its iconic brick exterior. Nieman said the new owners are ready to embrace the property’s fame.

“My clients are fully aware of the home’s iconic status and the joy it brings to so many people, especially during the holidays,” she said. “They truly embrace its significance and understand what it means to fans around the world. They’re excited to honor that legacy.”

Macaulay Culkin, who was 10 years old when the 1990 blockbuster hit the theaters, became a star in its aftermath. He told the New York Times last year that he “had half a mind to buy it - just for giggles” when the home went up for sale.

The transaction contrasts with many others in the Chicago area, where sellers of homes at the top of the market often need to offer price cuts to get a deal done.

“The sale provided a wonderful opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history,” Nieman said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On