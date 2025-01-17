Infosys to roll out 6-8% annual salary hikes in India from January 2025: Report

Infosys will be rolling out 6-8% annual salary hikes for employees in India from January 2025, according to a Moneycontrol report. Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Infosys logo in this illustration.(Reuters)

This is the first phase of its planned salary revisions. The second phase will come in April.

"Broadly, the comp (annual increment) that we are expecting is 6-8% in India, and the overseas comps will be in line with the earlier comp reviews," the report quoted Infosys’ Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka as saying while addressing the press after declaring the third quarter results for the financial year 2024-25.

The IT giant which employs more than 3.23 lakh professionals last did salary hike in November 2023.

The delay to do so till now was because of the broader uncertainty in global demand for discretionary IT services and the pressure IT companies face due to weak discretionary spending, delayed client budgets, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Sanghrajka also said the hike could create "some headwinds" in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 and the first quarter of 2025-26.

The salary hikes will be in line with previous ones, with employees outside India getting low single-digit increments.

"Most employees will see their salary increases in the fourth quarter," CEO Salil Parekh said on the analyst call after the results. “Of course, high performers would receive much higher hikes, et cetera.”

Infosys' net profit for the third quarter rose 11.4% year-on-year to ₹6,806 crore from ₹6,106 crore earlier. Its revenue from operations also rose 7.5% to ₹41,764 crore compared to ₹38,821 crore earlier.