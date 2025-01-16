Reliance Industries' Q3 net profit rises by 7.4% to 18,540 crore

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter profit, PTI quoted the company filing. Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹18,540 crore, or ₹13.70 per share, in October-December the third quarter, more than the figure of ₹17,265 crore, or ₹12.76 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Profit was also up sequentially from ₹16,563 crore in the July-September quarter, the report added.

The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹2.43 lakh crore from ₹2.27 lakh crore in October-December 2023.

Reliance Jio reports 24 per cent jump in Q3 net profit

In another development, Reliance Jio reported a 24 per cent jump in its October-December quarter net profit as average per-user revenue rose largely due to tariff hike, PTI reported.

Its standalone net profit of ₹6,477 crore in October-December 2024 compared to ₹5,208 crore in the same period a year back and ₹6,231 crore in the preceding July-September 2024 quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Jio's revenue from operations was up at ₹29,307 crore from ₹25,368 crore in October-December 2023.