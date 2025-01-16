Menu Explore
Reliance Industries' Q3 net profit rises by 7.4% to 18,540 crore

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 08:05 PM IST

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter profit

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in its December quarter profit, PTI quoted the company filing.

Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)
Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 18,540 crore, or 13.70 per share, in October-December the third quarter, more than the figure of 17,265 crore, or 12.76 a share, in the same period a year back, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Profit was also up sequentially from 16,563 crore in the July-September quarter, the report added.

The company's revenue from operations rose to 2.43 lakh crore from 2.27 lakh crore in October-December 2023.

Reliance Jio reports 24 per cent jump in Q3 net profit

In another development, Reliance Jio reported a 24 per cent jump in its October-December quarter net profit as average per-user revenue rose largely due to tariff hike, PTI reported.

Its standalone net profit of 6,477 crore in October-December 2024 compared to 5,208 crore in the same period a year back and 6,231 crore in the preceding July-September 2024 quarter, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Jio's revenue from operations was up at 29,307 crore from 25,368 crore in October-December 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
