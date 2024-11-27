Maye Musk describes Elon-Trump friendship as 'toddlers on a playdate', reveals how their bromance could end

As Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship has become ‘the Talk of the town’ following the latter’s massive victory in the 2024 US election, the billionaire's mother, Maye Musk, has weighed in on the duo's bonhomie. Elon Musk and his mother Maye (AP)

Musk, who assisted Trump in regaining the White House, now seeks to reform the federal system as he is all set to co-head the new new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

In a Fox Business interview, Musk's mother, Maye, said that Trump and Musk “just seem to be having fun, a lot of fun, and that's nice for both of them to have fun.”

She went on to say that his son “really respects” Trump and “is really happy that there's a future for America now.”

Maye Musk predicts how long son Elon's friendship with Trump will last

When asked if Musk and Trump's friendship will endure, Maye responded, “First of all, what they call the mainstream media, but I call them dishonest Democrat media, they will be trying to break up the relationship.”

“They will be hating everything. I told that to Elon and he said he expects it because they were dishonest before the election,” Maye added.

Speaking about the love and affection that Musk is receiving, she said, “I don't like the words wealthy, billionaire because I feel it's degrading because Elon Musk is the genius of the world.”

She added that she is proud of her son and people showering him with love “because of what he does.”

Maye says Musk would easily get rid of government waste

The dietician and model claimed that she has hardly seen the two guys together because she lives in New York. While the two have been spending time together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Musk has participated in calls with other international leaders and offered his opinion on cabinet selections

This month, Trump also joined Musk for a SpaceX launch in Texas.

She further said he would easily get rid of government waste as co-chief of a DOGE.

Just like Twitter, Maye said, his son would order staff to come back to work and fire those who don't have anything noteworthy to contribute.