Barron Trump's classmates call him ‘very mysterious’, reveal his strange bathroom and lunch protocol

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, followed quite peculiar regulations in school, according to a new report. It claims that Melania's only son with Trump never liked being left alone in school, even while going to a restroom, and he even used to have an unusual lunchtime schedule. Barron Trump never got a chance to enjoy a “normal high school life like everyone else,” his friends claimed, adding that he was rarely seen eating at school.(AP)

The 18-year-old got enrolled at NYU last year. While the incredibly tall Trump scion had maintained a low profile, he suddenly became a popular sensation on social media, particularly for supporting his father's presidential bid. Trump himself proudly boasted about Barron, whom he called a “smart” kid as he insisted that he appear on different podcasts to woo young voters.

Barron's bizarre school bathroom protocol

An ex-classmate of Barron has revealed what it was like to walk the school aisles with him. During an interview, he described him as an intriguing person who always maintained a certain amount of distance from the others.

The classmate further revealed that Barron was under strict protection all the time, with agents even accompanying him to the restroom and keeping watch outside the door: “He had multiple agents who would rotate throughout the day and there was always one with him wherever he needed to go,” the friend added.

“The agents would stand right outside the door during class. If he went to the bathroom they would go with him and wait outside.”

According to Trump's son classmate, Secret Service officers followed Barron everywhere and he completed half of his coursework online, Daily Mail reported.

Barron ‘never ate any lunch’ at school, say his classmates

Calling Barron “very mysterious”, he told the outlet that Trump scion attended Oxbridge Academy using the alias “Jack” in order to maintain his security and privacy. “He could be very entertaining and would start the most random conversations,” the friend disclosed.

He further mentioned that Barron never attended dance classes or football games. “I don't think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates.”

Barron never got a chance to enjoy a “normal high school life like everyone else,” his friends claimed, adding that he was rarely seen eating at school.

According to a pal, he would frequently visit the lunchroom to hang out with his friends, “but he never ate any lunch.” “He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat. It was a little unusual.”