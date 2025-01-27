Viral video showing Melania Trump eagerly accepting kiss on cheek from California Governor Newsom sparks wild theories

First Lady Melania Trump's interaction with California Governor Gavin Newsom during her visit to LA wildfire victims has generated a lot of speculation on social media. Melania Trump wore a striking hat this time as well, but she seemed to take the California Governor' Newsom's kiss without any hesitation.(X)

On Thursday Melania was pictured deboarding Air Force One with President Donald Trump as the couple arrived in California to extend their support to locals in the wake of wildfires, which have wreaked havoc in the region. This was the couple's first official visit since Trump took the oath of office.

As Newsom welcomed Trumps, Melania was seen excitedly accepting a kiss on the cheek from the Governor. The video of the moment swiftly went viral, stoking wild rumors online.

This follows accusations that Melania dodged her husband's kiss during the inauguration. However, many claim that this was due to her hat being too big.

Melania wore a striking hat this time as well, but she seemed to take the California Governor's kiss without any hesitation.

Also Read: 'Monumental moment': Melania Trump wows netizens as she speaks in Slovenian and Serbian to LA wildfire victims

Melania Trump faces flak

Reacting to the viral clip, several social media users claimed that Melania seemed more at ease with Newsom than with Trump during his inauguration.

The First Lady was “using her hat as an excuse” to avoid kiss from Trump at the inauguration, one X user wrote.

“She has the hots for Gavin,” another quipped.

“Notice Melania Trump didn't wear a massive hat to prevent a kiss from Gavin Newsom,” Art Candee highlighted.

“You notice how receptive she was too him,” the fourth user stated, referring to Trump.

Trump supporters defend Melania

Others defended the First Lady's conduct and provided milder explanations. They stated the exchange was completely innocuous and accused speculators of “stirring the pot.”

“Look at you stirring the pot! You know it's cause of the sort of blush she had on for inauguration! She didn't want to get that foundation jacked!” one wrote.

For Trump inauguration, Melania, 54, wore a long, fitted navy-blue coat, black leather gloves, and a pair of suede Manolo Blahnik heels.

She elevated her look with tiny diamond earrings and a stylish bun. The hat completed the ensemble, but prevented Trump from kissing her on the cheek.

“Oh, now it makes sense. Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump's lips. Got it,” one X user stated.

On the other hand a Trump supporter said: “Trump gives Melania an air-kiss as not to mess up her gorgeous look. That’s respect.”