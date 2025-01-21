‘I’m going to get hell when I say this’: Donald Trump talks about wife Melania’s feet as he thanks her

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20. During a speech, he talked about his wife, Melania Trump’s feet. He shared a story about how her feet were paining from wearing heels, and all she wanted to do was go back, but she endured the pain to accompany Trump to meet some supporters. In his speech, the president thanked the First Lady. Donald Trump thanked his wife Melania Trump during his inauguration speech. (AFP)

The Independent shared a snippet of the speech on Instagram. In the video, Trump said, “I shouldn’t be saying this. I am going to get hell when I say this, but her feet are absolutely aching. You know, those heels”, as the crowd erupted in laughter.

The president continued, “And, we thought we were leaving, we were going home.” However, he was informed that he still needed to meet more people. He then asked Melania if she would be able to go down and “say hello” to some of your other fans.

Trump recounted that Melania said, “Darling, I love you so much, but my feet are killing me.” It then turned out that the people they were supposed to meet were quite far, and he asked her if she could make it. Trump added that despite the pain, his wife said, “We’re going to make it, no matter what.”

According to the outlet, Trump shared the story while speaking to a crowd in Emancipation Hall after his inaugural address in the Rotunda.

The First Lady was reportedly wearing four-inch-high Manolo Blahnik BB stilettos. She wore the black suede footwear as she accompanied her husband at several events that day.