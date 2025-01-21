Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘I’m going to get hell when I say this’: Donald Trump talks about wife Melania’s feet as he thanks her

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 21, 2025 08:57 AM IST

Donald Trump shared a story about how his wife Melania Trump’s feet were aching in heels, but she endured the pain to be with him.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20. During a speech, he talked about his wife, Melania Trump’s feet. He shared a story about how her feet were paining from wearing heels, and all she wanted to do was go back, but she endured the pain to accompany Trump to meet some supporters. In his speech, the president thanked the First Lady.

Donald Trump thanked his wife Melania Trump during his inauguration speech. (AFP)
Donald Trump thanked his wife Melania Trump during his inauguration speech. (AFP)

The Independent shared a snippet of the speech on Instagram. In the video, Trump said, “I shouldn’t be saying this. I am going to get hell when I say this, but her feet are absolutely aching. You know, those heels”, as the crowd erupted in laughter.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s pic with wife reminds people of his ill-timed photo with Lauren Sanchez at Donald Trump’s inauguration

The president continued, “And, we thought we were leaving, we were going home.” However, he was informed that he still needed to meet more people. He then asked Melania if she would be able to go down and “say hello” to some of your other fans.

Trump recounted that Melania said, “Darling, I love you so much, but my feet are killing me.” It then turned out that the people they were supposed to meet were quite far, and he asked her if she could make it. Trump added that despite the pain, his wife said, “We’re going to make it, no matter what.”

Take a look at the video:

According to the outlet, Trump shared the story while speaking to a crowd in Emancipation Hall after his inaugural address in the Rotunda.

Also Read: People take selfies with Donald Trump’s pens: President throws pens into crowd after signing executive orders

The First Lady was reportedly wearing four-inch-high Manolo Blahnik BB stilettos. She wore the black suede footwear as she accompanied her husband at several events that day.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On