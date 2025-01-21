Menu Explore
Mark Zuckerberg’s pic with wife reminds people of his ill-timed photo with Lauren Sanchez at Donald Trump’s inauguration

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 21, 2025 07:24 AM IST

People are reminded of a photo from Donald Trump’s inauguration showing Mark Zuckerberg seemingly staring at Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a beautiful picture with his wife Priscilla Chan on Instagram. While some were in awe of the couple, others were reminded of an ill-timed photo from Donald Trump’s inauguration that went viral. The visual seemingly shows Zuckerberg staring at Jeff Bezos’ fiance Lauren Sanchez.

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. (Instagram/@zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla Chan. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Optimistic and celebrating,” Meta CEO wrote while sharing the picture with his wife. However, the comments section of his post received several reactions about the other photo.

Also Read: Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk spotted using their phones at Donald Trump’s inauguration: ‘These kids and their phones’

“Your eyes are not wandering in this picture. Good job,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “We know Mark, anyone would have been caught peeping too.” A third commented, “We saw what you were actually looking at bro.”

Mark Zuckerberg attended Trump’s sworn in ceremony along with other tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk.

Here’s a picture of Zuckerberg with his wife:

Lauren Sanchez faces backlash:

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez received backlash from social media users for her outfit at Donald Trump's inauguration. Many claimed that it was “incredibly inappropriate.”

Also Read: Fans defend Elon Musk, say ‘he is not using the Nazi salute’ amid brewing controversy

She chose a white blazer and trousers for the US Capitol event. However, some people claimed her lacy corset, which she wore underneath the blazer, was inappropriate for a formal occasion.

