Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk spotted using their phones at Donald Trump’s inauguration: ‘These kids and their phones’

Donald Trump completed a remarkable return to power and was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America. Besides his family, inner circle, political allies, and supporters, the event was also attended by many tech CEOs including Sundar Pichai and Mark Zuckerberg. Several visuals from the event also made their way onto social media, leaving people stunned. Among them is a photo that has spread smiles among social media users. It captures a moment where the CEOs of two of the largest companies were seen using their phones with the utmost attention. They're Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai. Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai looking at thier phones. (Screengrab)

“There are rumors that Elon Musk has again challenged Mark Zuckerberg for a fight,” joked an X user and shared the photo. “For Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai, phone is way more important than President Trump,” commented another. A third joked, “These kids and their damn phones.”

The photo shows Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai on their phones. While Pichai is seen using a Pixel series phone, Musk is busy with his iPhone. The picture further captures Jeff Bezos’ fiance, Lauren Sánchez. It seems like she is looking towards Musk and Pichai. Highlighting that, an X user wrote, "She's saying, 'Can you two please put your phones down for this ceremony?'."

Take a look at the viral photo here:

Sundar Pichai's message for Donald Trump:

Sundar Pichai also took to X to share a special message for the 47th president of the USA. "Congratulations to @POTUS Donald Trump and @VP JD Vance on your inauguration. We look forward to working with you to usher in a new era of technology + AI innovation that will benefit all Americans."

What are your thoughts on the moment?