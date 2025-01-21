People take selfies with Donald Trump’s pens: President throws pens into crowd after signing executive orders

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th US president and spoke to thousands of supporters at a gathering in Washington, D.C. There, he also signed the first orders of his second presidential term related to matters ranging from energy to immigration. After the ceremony concluded, he did something unusual that made the crowd break into loud cheers: He threw the pens he used to sign the orders and directives into the crowd. People clicking selfie with Donald Trump's pen. (X/@ANI)

ANI posted a video of the moment that captures the 47th president of the USA arranging his pens after signing a barrage of documents. Once he did so, he grabbed a pen and threw it into the crowd. He then got up from the chair and repeated his action.

President Trump's gesture made the crowd break into cheers, and people rushed to collect the pens. Some people were also seen clicking selfies with the pens.

“US President #DonaldTrump flings his pens into the crowd after signing Executive Orders, at Capitol One Arena. People seen clicking selfies with the pens,” read the caption posted by ANI along with the video.

Take a look at the video here:

Trump, after delivering a winding speech, moved to a small desk on the stage. He then signed several documents, including new federal regulations and hiring and also reversing Biden administration directives. He further signed a directive withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accords.

“Can you imagine Joe Biden doing this?” he asked after signing the regulation freeze. Following his appearance at the Capital One Arena, he returned to the White House. Reportedly, he went to the Oval Office to sign more executive actions.