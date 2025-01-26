Menu Explore
Mel Gibson gushes over 'daddy' Trump's California visit amid LA wildfires: 'It's like...

ByAditi Srivastava
Jan 26, 2025 11:38 AM IST

Mel Gibson praised Donald Trump's presence in California amid wildfires, suggesting it would lead to quick action before criticising Newsom's tax policies.

Mel Gibson is all praise for Donald Trump’s recent visit to California amid the ongoing wildfire crisis. In an appearance on Hannity, the Daddy's Home 2 actor likened the former president’s arrival to that of a "daddy taking his belt off," expressing faith that Trump’s presence would bring prompt action to the devastated region.

US actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson attends a special screening of "Monster Summer" at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on September 24, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)
Mel Gibson praises Trump amid LA wildfire visit

"I’m glad Trump’s here at the moment," Gibson said after claiming that the President's visit to the tragedy-stricken region is, "like daddy arrived and he’s taking his belt off, you know? So, I think he’ll get some results here quickly."

Also read: Trump’s deportation flights burn $852,000 each, carrying just 80 migrants: Report

Mel Gibson on Hannity criticised Governor Gavin Newsom's tax incentives. He argued that the state's tax policies are insufficient, making it more cost-effective to film in Europe for several days than to work in California for just one day. "I know Newsom gave some tax incentives, but maybe not enough, because it’s still not working,” he said.

“And there are other things that offset that. I mean, I had to shoot a film for one day in LA, and it was cheaper for me to take the whole crew and fly them to Europe and shoot for three days, lodge them, and fly them everything than it was to shoot one day just down the road. So there’s something wrong there, and I think there are solutions,” Gibson remarked, according to The Hill.

Donald Trump's California visit

On Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed President Trump, who, in his first week in office, toured the devastation left by the wildfires that swept through parts of Southern California. Trump has earlier criticised Newsom for his administration's handling of the crisis.

Also read: CIA says Covid 'more likely' to have leaked from lab

Gibson, on the other hand, recently received an unexpected honor from the president, who announced him as one of his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. In a candid admission, the actor shared that he was just as surprised as the public when the news was revealed.

Gibson alongside Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voigt was appointed as the three celebs who backed Trump during the 2024 presidential race and will now ensure to “bring back Hollywood,” which the MAGA describes as a “great but very troubled place.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
