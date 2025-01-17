Mel Gibson reacts to surprise appointment as Trump’s ‘special ambassador’ to Hollywood: ‘Got the tweet same time as…’

Mel Gibson recently revealed his surprise upon learning that President-elect Donald Trump had appointed him as one of his "special ambassadors" to Hollywood. In a candid admission, the actor shared that he was just as taken aback as the public when the news broke, expressing his astonishment at the unexpected honour. Actor Mel Gibson was taken aback by his appointment as a special ambassador for Hollywood by Trump. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Gibson appointed as ‘special ambassador’ by Trump

Gibson alongside actors Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voigt was selected as the three actors who supported Trump during the elections to “bring back Hollywood,” which the former president described as a “great but very troubled place.”

On Thursday, Trump wrote on Truth social platform, “They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!”

He continued, “These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest,” he added. “It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!” It is yet to be defined what will be the role of these “special ambassadors,” as reported by The Independent.

Gibson was informed at the same time as everyone else

While talking with Variety, the Mad Max actor revealed that he learnt the information at the same time as everyone else. He told the outlet, “I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised. Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?”

Stallone became a vocal supporter of Trump after the elections, describing the president as a “mythical character” and praising his victory which no one “in the world could have pulled off”. Similarly, actor JVoight, a staunch Republican and Trump backer has been known for his controversial remarks, including pushing conspiracy theories and making extreme comparisons, such as likening Joe Biden to “Satan.”