Gavin Newsom under fire for bizarre shoulder shimmy dance while addressing LA fires, ‘It’s all fun and games to him’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his strange shimmy during a local TV interview addressing the wildfires in Los Angeles County. Newsom was being interviewed by the local Fox affiliate in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13, in front of a charred wreckage left by the deadly fires. Gavin Newsom under fire for his bizarre shoulder shimmy dance while addressing LA fires (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Newsom was talking about the potential of property speculators swooping into the affected neighbourhood when he grinned ear to ear, and did a bizarre shoulder shimmy. “I was just talking to Josh Green, the governor of — down in Hawaii,” he said with an apparent chuckle.

Newsom then shimmied his shoulders up and down, and said, “[Green] had some ideas about some land use concerns he has around speculators coming in, buying up properties and the like, so we’re already working with our legal teams to move those things forward and we’ll be presenting those in a matter of days, not just weeks.”

‘Cause it's all fun and games to him’

The video has surfaced on social media, with netizens slamming the governor. One user shared the video, writing, “What the actual fu** is wrong with Governor Gavin Newsom, grinning like a maniac while talking about speculators snatching up wildfire-ravaged properties?”

“Why is he dancing and prancing about while talking about this stuff?” one user wrote in the comment section. “I initially watched this with sound off and it’s even more alarming. Ask yourself, if you watched this with the sound off - do you think he’s talking about the worst disaster to hit his state or something good?” one user wrote, while another said, “Why is he moving his shoulders like that? Creepy and repugnant fellow indeed”.

“Cause it's all fun and games to him,” one user wrote, while another said, “What's up with those sideway back and forth movements? He's really odd. And this should never be allowed.” “He has no emotions for the people who lost their homes soulless,” commented one user.