Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gavin Newsom under fire for bizarre shoulder shimmy dance while addressing LA fires, ‘It’s all fun and games to him’

BySumanti Sen
Jan 15, 2025 07:44 PM IST

Gavin Newsom grinned ear to ear, and did a bizarre shoulder shimmy, while addressing the Los Angeles wildfires in an interview.  

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his strange shimmy during a local TV interview addressing the wildfires in Los Angeles County. Newsom was being interviewed by the local Fox affiliate in Los Angeles on Monday, January 13, in front of a charred wreckage left by the deadly fires.

Gavin Newsom under fire for his bizarre shoulder shimmy dance while addressing LA fires (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)
Gavin Newsom under fire for his bizarre shoulder shimmy dance while addressing LA fires (REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Newsom was talking about the potential of property speculators swooping into the affected neighbourhood when he grinned ear to ear, and did a bizarre shoulder shimmy. “I was just talking to Josh Green, the governor of — down in Hawaii,” he said with an apparent chuckle.

Newsom then shimmied his shoulders up and down, and said, “[Green] had some ideas about some land use concerns he has around speculators coming in, buying up properties and the like, so we’re already working with our legal teams to move those things forward and we’ll be presenting those in a matter of days, not just weeks.”

‘Cause it's all fun and games to him’

The video has surfaced on social media, with netizens slamming the governor. One user shared the video, writing, “What the actual fu** is wrong with Governor Gavin Newsom, grinning like a maniac while talking about speculators snatching up wildfire-ravaged properties?”

“Why is he dancing and prancing about while talking about this stuff?” one user wrote in the comment section. “I initially watched this with sound off and it’s even more alarming. Ask yourself, if you watched this with the sound off - do you think he’s talking about the worst disaster to hit his state or something good?” one user wrote, while another said, “Why is he moving his shoulders like that? Creepy and repugnant fellow indeed”.

“Cause it's all fun and games to him,” one user wrote, while another said, “What's up with those sideway back and forth movements? He's really odd. And this should never be allowed.” “He has no emotions for the people who lost their homes soulless,” commented one user.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On