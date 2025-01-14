Gavin Newsom shares plans to ‘urgently help’ LA amid fires, fails to convince people, ‘This wouldn’t be necessary if…’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been sharing social media posts to keep the world updated about his efforts to fight the deadly Los Angeles wildfires. Despite his new strategies, however, he has failed to convince people in distress. Gavin Newsom shares plans to ‘urgently help’ LA amid fires, fails to convince people (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Newsom has been called out for what many believe is his inefficiency at handling the blaze. Among many who blasted the Governor was Donald Trump, who previously called for him to resign in a fiery Truth Social post. “One of the best and most beautiful parts of the United States of America is burning down to the ground. It’s ashes, and Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!” the president-elect wrote.

‘People lost everything because of your negligence’

In a January 14 post, Newsom wrote an X that he is “expanding our special legislative session to urgently help Los Angeles rebuild from these devastating wildfires.” He added that $2.5 billion will be used to “provide additional funding for ongoing emergency response,” “jumpstart recovery efforts,” and “support the reopening of schools shuttered by the fires.”

His efforts, however, failed to calm netizens. “Resign, people lost everything because of your negligence,” an X user commented on the post. “When will your political aspirations be 100% contained?” one user said, while another wrote, “He’s just gonna misappropriate it like all the other aid that’s gone to the state.”

One use wrote, “just stop, stop everything. resign now”. Another said, “What did you do with all of OUR money? You should be in prison! RESIGN!” “Resign. Please. I know you think you’re untouchable but there is no shame in it Gavin. Zero. If you love LA and Cali, do them all a favor, resign, and love them from a distance,” one user wrote, while another said, “This wouldn’t be necessary if gavin had done his job. Resign gavin.”

In another post, Newsom shared an update on the situation. “In anticipation of higher winds picking up this week, hundreds of firefighting assets are currently prepositioned across Southern California — in LA, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties,” he wrote.